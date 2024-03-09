Highlights Anthony Joshua decisively knocked out Francis Ngannou in the second round of their fight in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua urged Ngannou to continue in boxing despite the loss, showing sportsmanship.

Joshua aims to face winner of Fury vs Usyk next, while Ngannou's future in boxing is now uncertain.

Boxing star Anthony Joshua showed his class after beating Francis Ngannou. Following a delayed start in Saudi Arabia, that saw the pair finally step into the ring at 3:30am local time, the Brit wasted no time from the opening bell.

MMA icon Ngannou started with a rather measured approach, getting his jab going early on; however, 'AJ' saw a chance to press forward after the Cameroon-born fighter briefly switched to southpaw, dropping him with a stinging right hand towards the back end of the round.

Round Two saw the boxing star come out all guns blazing, forcing Ngannou to the canvas with a right before eventually knocking him out with a devastating shot just two minutes and 38 seconds into the round. After the Cameroonian was checked over by the medical staff, who immediately came to his rescue after the bout, Joshua was quick to plead for him to continue boxing despite yet another defeat in the ring.

'The Predator's first professional outing came back in October, when he went toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury, pushing the WBC heavyweight champion to the brink of defeat, and even scored a knockdown before losing a controversial decision to 'The Gypsy King.'

What Joshua Said to Ngannou After Fight

The Brit Had Words With His Opponent

After Ngannou was helped to his feet, a brief exchange between the two fighters was caught on live broadcast, where AJ told defeated opponent:

"You're an inspiration. You'll beat a lot of people. Don't leave boxing. Don't leave boxing."

Ngannou replied: "No I will not." Joshua then added: "If you need anything, let me know, but we'll speak another time."

Speaking in his post-fight interview, the Brit detailed his conversation with Ngannou inside the ring, saying: "He is a great champion and this doesn't take anything away from his capabilities.

"I told him not to leave boxing. He's two fights in and he fought the best. It only takes one shot in the heavyweight division. Joseph Parker is one of my favourite fighters, he had it tough and look at him now.

"I'm just doing it while I'm here and making the most of it. In five years I won't be fighting. The people of Cameroon, I appreciate you. Africa united, respect. Everyone here tonight, I appreciate you. Thank you to Francis Ngannou."

The MMA legend appeared to still be shaken up over being knocked down three times, but seemed to appreciate the kind words from Joshua, who was praised for showing class after the fight.

Joshua Targets Fury Next

Fury must Beat Usyk First

The Englishman will now move on to fight the winner of Tyson Fury's undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk - which is set to take place on May 18.

Fury, who was in attendance in Saudi Arabia last night, was quick to praise his rival Joshua after his devastating knockout of Ngannou. He was seen initially looking shocked over the huge punch, but then proceeded to applaud the Brit while promoter Eddie Hearn jumped out of his seat to celebrate. The former was clearly impressed by his rival's work, and was then seen still looking stunned after the fight's conclusion.

Revealing his plan to fight Fury, Joshua added: "This is the thing with boxing, it only takes one shot in the heavyweight division. You should always keep searching for better. For me, I don't know if I'm coming into my peak, I'm pushing day by day.

"Who knows where it will take me. Imagine in five years I won't be fighting any more, this will all be said and done, so I'm trying to make the most of it. I'm just here to fight. I'm going to go back to my cage, lock myself away, and I'll be let out to fight again. I just want to fight."

As for Ngannou, he has a big decision to make after suffering yet another defeat inside the ring. The Professional Fighters League [PFL] would like him to return to MMA against heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira, who recently called him out, but only time will tell whether the fight will happen.