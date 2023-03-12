Casemiro was sent off in Manchester United's match against Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilian midfielder was in the starting lineup for the Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

But disaster struck in the 34th minute when he was shown a red card.

Casemiro went over the top of the ball in a challenge with Carlos Alcaraz.

The Brazilian midfielder was initially given a yellow card by referee Antony Taylor for the challenge.

However, VAR instructed Taylor to review the challenge on the pitchside monitor and, after watching it again, gave Casemiro a red card.

What did Antony say to Casemiro after his red card vs Southampton?

Casemiro was distraught after being sent off.

He was immediately consoled by Antony, who could be seen and uttering some words to his teammate.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Antony made a promise to his compatriot.

While pointing to himself and Casemiro, he is reported to have said: "I will win this game for you."

Unfortunately for Antony, he was unable to deliver on his promise.

The game ended 0-0 with neither side able to find the back of the net.

Antony played 74 minutes before making way for Uruguayan youngster, Facundo Pellistri.

Antony sends message of support to Casemiro after Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

Antony took to social media after the game to send a message of support for Casemiro.

Taking to Twitter, he posted an image of him comforting his teammate with the caption: "We will always be together brother. Raise your head, we have a lot ahead of us."

How many games will Casemiro miss after red card in Man Utd 0-0 Southampton?

Casemiro's red card against Southampton was the second time he has been sent off for Man Utd this season.

He will not be able to play in United's next four domestic matches.

That means he will miss the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham, as well as United's Premier League matches against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton.

His ban does not prevent him playing in Europe, meaning he will be available for United's Europa League last 16 second leg clash against Real Betis on Thursday evening.