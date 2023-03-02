How do the legends compare to the stars of today?

WWE 2K23: What are the ratings of The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold, The Undertaker and Triple H?

There are just over two weeks until the highly anticipated release of WWE 2K23 (March 17th) and the ratings of five of the biggest stars in WWE history have now been revealed on @WWEgames.

Over the last several weeks, the ratings of the vast majority of the current active roster have been shown as well as leaked, with Brock Lesnar’s stunning 97 rating being topped by Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns’ record-breaking 99, although neither have been officially confirmed.

How do The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Triple H compare to the stars of today?

What ratings did the five legends receive?

After the aforementioned Reigns and Lesnar, they are the highest-rated superstars in the game.

The Rock and Stone Cold come in hot with 96 with The Undertaker just behind with 95. Cena's 94 is somewhat surprising given his stature in the company and his position as cover star of this year's game. It does, however, place him ahead of Triple H, who has a still elite 93 rating.

For context, the only other current WWE male superstars rated 90 or over are Jey Uso (90), Drew McIntrye and Cody Rhodes (both 91) and Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley (both 92).

The Miz’s 2011 character is also ranked 90, with it being the year he was both WWE Champion and main evented WrestleMania, defeating John Cena with a massive hand from none other than The Rock.

On the women’s side of things, Becky Lynch has received a record-breaking 96 rating, with Bianca Belair slightly lower at 95. Trish Stratus’ 93 and Bayley’s 91 are the other over 90s.

Which superstars have yet to be released or leaked?

The obvious one is Hulk Hogan, who is likely to be amongst his fellow WWE legends in the low to mid-90s. Smackdown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair should be the closest challenger to Becky and Bianca on WWE’s women’s roster.

The next two weeks are sure to be exciting as the release date nears and more superstars’ rankings are revealed.