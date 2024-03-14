Highlights No headgear will be used in the bout between Tyson and Paul, contrary to previous speculation.

'Iron Mike' will fight for the first time since facing Roy Jones Junior in a November 2020 exhibition clash.

It is still unknown whether the bout will take place under professional rules.

The boxing world was caught off guard last week by the shock announcement of the July 20th bout between heavyweight legend Mike Tyson and social media superstar Jake Paul. While a venue and a broadcaster were confirmed for the clash in an initial press release, the actual rules for the fight remained a mystery. However, renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani has now shed some light on the situation.

The 57-year-old Tyson last stepped into the ring back in November 2020, when he fought fellow boxing icon Roy Jones Junior in an exhibition bout. The undercard of that fight saw Paul make only his second appearance as a professional boxer as he made quick work of former NBA player Nate Robinson - and the YouTube sensation has only seen his star power rocket since. All of the 27-year-old's fights since have been officially sanctioned pro outings.

Everything We Know so Far About the Rules For Mike Tyson v Jake Paul

Use of Headgear Rumoured

Given that there will be an age difference of some three decades between the two men come fight night, there has been plenty of debate over whether it is safe for 'Iron Mike' to be competing. Names such as Eddie Hearn, Conor McGregor, Dana White and Frank Warren have all spoken up to express their concern for the youngest heavyweight champion in the history of the sport.

Perhaps with those worries in mind, there had been speculation that the Tyson vs Paul fight would take place under exhibition rules with both men wearing protective headgear. Former world title challenger Derek Chisora even declared that he knew "for a fact that they [Tyson and Paul] are using 18-ounce gloves and headgear" for their clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

According to a recent update from Helwani, though, this will not be the case. Speaking on The MMA Hour, the veteran reporter explained both fighters are pushing for a professional bout and that headgear will not be in use.

"They’re still working on a few important details. Is it pro or exhibition? They want pro but that’s up to the Texas Commission. I’m told heavyweight rounds, they’re working on that as well. I’m told there is absolutely no headgear involved. “This is going to look like a typical boxing match but is it an exhibition like Tyson’s last fight against Roy Jones in 2020, or is it just a normal pro heavyweight fight with no strings attached."

Video: Ariel Helwani on Rules For Tyson v Jake Paul

Professional Bout Preferred

'Iron Mike's' most recent contest [with Jones Junior] took place over eight two-minute rounds - with the pair wearing 12-ounce gloves, but no headgear. It appears that a similar arrangement is being sought for his clash with Paul.

Though many have voiced their reservations about the fight, Tyson has already begun his preparations for the July date - and looked in fearsome form as he pounded away on the heavy bag in training during a brief clip posted to his social media. He may be considered a substantial underdog in the bout, but the 58-fight veteran shows no lack of confidence as he attempts to roll back the years this summer.