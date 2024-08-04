Highlights Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, faced "twisties" at Tokyo 2020, which derailed her lofty ambitions.

Twisties are a phenomenon where gymnasts lose spatial awareness while performing aerial twists, and it's commonly caused by stress.

Overcoming twisties involves mental strategies, patient skill reintroduction, and practicing in safe environments.

Simone Biles has claimed three gold medals so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics, cementing her legacy as the greatest-ever American gymnast and one of the best athletes in world history. With the women's balance beam and floor finals still on the agenda this coming Monday, there are more opportunities for the 27-year-old to enrich her legacy.

Yet, while Biles makes her gymnastic ability look as though it's second nature to her, it hasn't always been a breeze for the most decorated gymnast in Olympic history. This year's Games are the first time she has competed since Tokyo 2020 after she suffered from 'the twisties', which led to a 734-day layoff from the sport.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simone Biles' 10 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Related Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Tracker Stay up to date with the leading nations in the medal table at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What are the Twisties?

It's a phenomenon where gymnasts lose their sense of spatial awareness

The "twisties" is a term used in gymnastics to describe a mental block or phenomenon where gymnasts lose their sense of spatial awareness while performing twists in the air. This can result in a dangerous situation where the gymnast is unable to properly control their body and may not know where they are in relation to the ground.

While it is most common in gymnastics, it can also happen to divers and other athletes who are required to perform similar movements in their event. The condition has been compared to the yips experienced by golfers and baseball players, which is when the athletes lose the ability to perform well under pressure, indicating that it isn't just a performance issue, but one that can occur as a result of poor mental health.

Related Simone Biles Reacts After Critics Slam Husband For Wearing Her Olympic Medals US gymnast Simone Biles has defended her husband after a viral social media post, which showed him wearing her gold medal, received backlash.

The twisties can happen at any point in an individual's career, as Biles' former USA teammate, Aleah Finnegan, revealed to the Independent that she first suffered from it as a child: “I've had the twisties since I was 11. I cannot imagine the fear of having it happen to you during a competition.”

Overcoming the twisties requires a multifaceted approach, blending mental and physical strategies. Athletes should prioritize mental well-being, using visualization and mindfulness techniques to rebuild confidence and maintain focus. Gradually reintroducing skills is crucial; starting with basic moves and slowly progressing to more complex twists helps regain control and spatial awareness.

Practising in safe environments, like foam pits, can reduce fear and allow for safe experimentation, while patience is certainly a virtue.

Simone Biles' Battle with Twisties

It marred her Tokyo 2020 adventure

Speaking on her own experience with the twisties, Biles likened the condition to being unable to control a car while being at the wheel. "Your mind and your body are at a disconnect. Your body is going to try to do something, and your mind is going to be like, ‘No, you’re not doing this’, I am my car," she said about the feeling on the podcast 'Call Her Daddy'.

Going on to further describe the phenomenon as being 'lost in the air', Biles continued: “I felt like I was fighting my body and my mind to do these tricks.” She knew she had the twisties, but tried to "push past that.” But after admitting that she was dealing with stress in the buildup to the Summer Games, the diagnosis of her condition was obvious.

“(The pressure) feels heavy. It’s like the weight of the world on your shoulders and I’m very small, so I feel like, at times, it’s very overwhelming,” she explained.

“But whenever you get so overwhelmed and have triggers, it’s just like — I have to focus on my mental wellbeing and that’s what I did.”

The twisties derailed Biles' ambitions to reach new heights at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, as she was forced to reduce the difficulty of her rotation from a 2.5 to 1.5 midair, correcting her body position to avoid an accident. Rumours spread as to why the USA Olympian – who has recently been blocked by an ex-teammate – had struggled, but she now looks in fine fettle three years later, back where she belongs on the Paris podium.