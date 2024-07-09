Highlights Arne Slot has revamped Liverpool's training methods for pre-season, replacing the lactate test used by Jurgen Klopp with a six-minute race test (6MRT).

The 6MRT measures maximum aerobic endurance fitness, allowing staff to plan training based on each player's results.

Players were expected to run 1.5-2km in the time frame, with footage of the gruelling test being shared on the club's social channels.

It's the beginning of a new era for Liverpool fans following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. Arne Slot's work at Anfield has now begun as he gears his team up for the 2024/25 season, and that includes revolutionising some training methods, as the Dutchman has done away with the Reds' notorious lactate test in favour of a new fitness regime.

The procedure, an old favourite of Klopp's, was used to get players up and running in the most brutal way possible. Measuring a player's endurance, they were tasked to run increasing distances at speed, with blood taken from each man's ear at every checkpoint to measure lactic acid levels.

Klopp used the test to ascertain the highest intensity a player could train at before tiring, and in previous years, James Milner had been the man who shone during the assessment. The now Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder was the last man standing every single pre-season while he was at the club. But Slot has now replaced it with something just as difficult.

Slot Introduces Six-Minute Race Test

Sports science experts note similarities to lactate test

There have been wholesale changes at Liverpool, along with a new manager arriving. One of the individuals to leave the club was their head of fitness, Andreas Kornmayer, who put players through the lactate test in past pre-seasons.

Slot's replacement for Kornmayer at Merseyside, Ruben Peeters, has instead implemented the six-minute race test (6MRT) for returning players. Instead of running between checkpoints, individuals have to run as fast as possible for six minutes around a 400m track and cover the maximum amount of distance possible.

Per topendsports, the test measures a player's maximum aerobic endurance fitness, which is the ability of the body to use oxygen as energy, and the staff can then use the data collected to plan training based on each player's results.

Footage posted by Liverpool on their social channels shows returning players being put through the grueling 6MRT, with Slot telling them at the start to, "go all in". It certainly seems like they heeded their new manager's advice, as all three individuals in the video collapsed to the ground afterwards.

Analysing the footage online, sport technology experts STATSports noted that there were similarities between the two tests, adding that players would have ideally been expected to run between 1.5-2km during the exercise. So while the methods might be slightly different, it's still just as tough on the players.

Liverpool's Pre-Season Schedule

Reds to face Manchester United and Arsenal in warm-up games

In the extended video posted on the club's YouTube channel, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas were also seen undertaking the same run and it took it's toll on both of them too. But only a few first-team players are back in training following their break. Those playing at Euro 2024 and the Copa America will have an extended break, but they will also be subjected to Slot's new fitness test at some point in pre-season.

The success of the new methods will only be seen during Liverpool's warm-up games in the coming weeks. They kick things off against Real Betis on Saturday 27th July, before matches against Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla ahead of their Premier League campaign starting. Slot's squad will begin their 2024/25 term with a trip to Portland Road to face newly promoted Ipswich Town, and the Dutchman will be hoping his new and sometimes unusual methods will stand them in good stead for the next few months.