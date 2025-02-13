Arne Slot was bemused by Michael Oliver's decision to send him off in the aftermath of Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Everton in a pulsating Merseyside derby, the last to ensue from Goodison Park.

The Dutchman was one of four men to be shown a red card after the final whistle on Wednesday night amid a controversial end to a thrilling derby draw. The hosts took the lead through Beto in the 11th minute before Alexis Mac Allister headed home a 16th-minute equalizer. Mohamed Salah looked to have won all three points for the Reds when he tucked home from close range and ensured the hosts were chasing a late equalizer.

That goal came in the most dramatic of circumstances, courtesy of a thunderbolt from James Tarkowski in the 90+8th minute, the latest recorded goal in a Merseyside derby. It was euphoria for Everton and despair for Liverpool — Slot was enraged on the touchline after his side felt Ibrahima Konate was fouled in the build-up to the goal, but a lengthy VAR review didn't change Michael Oliver's decision.

Arne Slot Furious With Michael Oliver Post-Merseyside Derby

Tempers flared inside Goodison Park

The usually calm and collected Slot was seething once Tarkowski's strike hit the back of the net, and the VAR verdict was that the goal stood. He was spotted screaming at the fourth official over the decision and his anger continued on in the aftermath of the derby at Goodison Park.

Both sets of players had already brawled after Abdoulaye Doucoure had provoked the away section in celebration. Curtis Jones took off straight to the Malian midfielder and the pair almost came to blows before a melee ensued. The two players received second yellows and subsequent red cards for the ordeal.

Slot marched over to Oliver to shake his hands but was perceived to have done so aggressively, evidently still dismayed over the equaliser being awarded. The referee showed the Dutchman red, and this didn't go down well with the 46-year-old:

"You gave me a red for that?!"

Slot's assistant coach, Sipke Hulshoff, was also dismissed, meaning the duo will serve one-match touchline bans for Liverpool's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday (February 16). His captain, Virgil van Dijk, gave his thoughts on Oliver's refereeing performance and argued that he 'didn't have the game under control'.The Reds remain top of the Premier League with a seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal after 24 games. The draw at their last visit to Goodison Park came after a shock 1-0 defeat to EFL Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.