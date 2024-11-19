Known for employing unconventional off-field strategies and contributing to the evolution of football's "dark arts," Arsenal's creative approach to masking Martin Odegaard's injury has now been brought to light. The Gunners captain has only just returned from a lengthy ankle injury he sustained in September, starting and assisting against Chelsea in the Premier League after a substitute appearance against Inter Milan in Europe last week.

From the outset, things didn’t look good for the 25-year-old, as he was spotted limping into a private jet on crutches and a protective boot following his injury. However, Mikel Arteta wasted no time in deploying his crafty tactics, hinting that Odegaard might even feature in the next game against Tottenham.

But after 66 days on the sidelines, a recent report from The Athletic has revealed that this was just the first instance where the club made a concerted effort to hide the true extent of their captain's injury to keep rival clubs guessing.

The Extreme Measures Arsenal Took To Hide Odegaard's Injury

Mikel Arteta's enigmatic press conferences are just scratching the surface

Among other stealthy practices the Gunners used, perhaps the most notable one is that the club purposely put a ball in front his ankle during their 2024/25 team photo on media day to hide the swelling. The report also noted that the club captain stayed present with the team and travelled to matches, something that’s usually reserved for players close to returning.

Despite the initial uncertainty, Arteta eventually confirmed the severity of the situation, labelling Odegaard's injury as "significant." The midfielder himself added a touch of drama, teasing fans with glimpses of his recovery in October, which highlighted just how long and gruelling his road back to fitness had actually been.

If all this sounds a bit dramatic, though, it’s simply a testament to the Norway international's immense value to the north London side. Even in 2024, after spending two-and-a-half months sidelined, he astonishingly outshines other key creators like Cole Palmer and Luis Diaz in the Premier League in chances created in open play, having carved out 62 so far.

Stats via TalkSport - correct as of 19-11-24.