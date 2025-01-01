Arsenal's 3-1 win at Brentford on New Year's Day saw a first Premier League start for 17-year-old attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri. The teenager has been touted as a future star at the Emirates Stadium and showed glimpses of exactly why at the G-tech Community Stadium.

Mikel Arteta is still trying to solve the selection issues he's having on the right wing after Bukayo Saka picked up a long-term hamstring injury in the recent victory at Crystal Palace. The Spanish tactician opted to hand a full debut to Nwaneri on the right side of the Gunners' frontline alongside Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for the home side with a tidy near-post finish past David Raya before Gabriel Jesus reacted fastest inside the penalty area to head home after a Thomas Partey shot was parried into his path.

The Gunners then sealed a vital three points in the second-half as Mikel Merino poked the ball into the net following a penalty area scramble. Martinelli then fired in a third to close the gap on league-leaders Liverpool to six points.

Arsenal Supporters Wax Lyrical About Nwaneri

The youngster was brilliant against the Bees

It wasn't long before Arsenal fans were expressing their thrill at seeing Nwaneri's impressive showing. One supporter took to social media to explain exactly what he likes about the promising youngster: "Nwaneri brings so much of what we’re lacking right now. The urgency, tendency to shoot on sight, carrying ability to break through the press, weaving out tight spaces."

Meanwhile, others were also impressed by his tendency to try and make things happen quickly as one stated: "Nwaneri's urgency when we attack is so refreshing compared to everyone else slowing it down," before another glowingly added: "Nwaneri is our best player so far… HUGE talent."

Nwaneri was so impressive in the capital that one fan even labelled him a 'generational talent' while expressing their joy at seeing Arsenal develop such a player:

"Ethan Nwaneri - WOW. Only a select few players in world football are capable of demonstrating such attacking versatility - he is one of those generational talents. The awareness, the confidence, the powerfulness, what a truly remarkable talent Arsenal have on their hands."

A fantastic first start in the English top-flight was caveated by one supporter that the best is yet to come from the talented midfielder in a more central role: "Nwaneri has special physical attributes. He has the explosiveness to be a winger, too. But, in the middle, he changes everything."