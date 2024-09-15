Arsenal's unbeaten start in the Premier League this season continued as they beat vicious rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon. A single header from Gabriel in the second half was enough to seal all three points for Mikel Arteta's side as Ange Postecoglou's men and their set-piece woes were on full display.

It was a close affair, with both sides having plenty of chances, but the victory means the Gunners have now gone five derby matches without defeat. Having lost Declan Rice to suspension and a whole host of other names such as Martin Odegaard to injury, things were expected to be pretty tough for Arsenal, but the side Arteta put out did a fantastic job.

Almost all of them did, anyway. The man who was tasked with stepping in and taking over from Rice was the rare exception. Jorginho was given the unenviable job of covering for the Englishman and his performance was a rare disappointing one for Arsenal throughout the game and it's got a lot of fans talking online.

Related Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings and Match Highlights The Gunners have now won three north London derbies on the bounce away from home.

Arsenal Fans Aren't Happy With Jorginho

They voiced their frustrations on social media

Filling in for Rice was never going to be easy. The former West Ham United man has become so important to Arsenal and the way they play since his arrival at the Emirates in the summer of 2023. He's a leader and his impact in the middle of the park can't be overstated. So, his absence was always going to be felt in the side, but Jorginho really struggled to live up to his teammate. The Gunners faithful were vocal about it online too. One fan likened the midfielder's pace to that of an old iPhone once Apple have released a newer model in a hilarious post, while another was much for straight-laced and demanded he be replaced after the first half.

They weren't the only supporters who took issue with his performance. One X user even paid tribute to Jamie Carragher's now famous advice to Casemiro, telling Jorginho to leave the north London derby before the marquee match left him. Another fan even stressed that he wasn't the sort to slander players, but he had to make an exception for the former Chelsea man's performance against Tottenham.

Jorginho Struggled Against Tottenham

He was a rare disappointment in the side

While it was a splendid afternoon for Arsenal as a whole and the majority of Arteta's players rose to the occasion in the absence of some of their talented teammates, Jorginho struggled. He failed to offer much at all for the Gunners and was largely ineffective for huge portions of the contest.

The midfielder has the worst player rating of anyone in either team (6.3) according to SofaScore and was disappointing defensively. He won just two of the seven duels he competed in throughout, offering little resistance whenever Tottenham broke forward. He lost possession eight times during the game and only managed to record one tackle. Not a strong showing at all, but fortunately for Arsenal fans, it appears as though he won't be featuring too prominently this year.

Jorginho Doesn't Seem to Be in Arteta's Plans

The match was his first of the season

With Rice's suspension, Arteta was left with little choice but to turn to Jorginho and rely on him to replace his teammate, but if the early portion of the season is anything to go by, Arsenal fans shouldn't get used to seeing him on the pitch. The 32-year-old hadn't played a single minute of football before the north London derby.

He'd been named on the bench for all three of the Gunners' opening Premier League matches, but Arteta had opted against bringing him on in any of them. It's pretty clear that he isn't going to be someone the manager turns to often and his performance against Spurs will have done little to help his case.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore and accurate as of 15/09/2024