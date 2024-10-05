Arsenal’s Raheem Sterling made his first Premier League start for the north Londoners as they enjoyed a 3-1 victory over Southampton to see them go one point behind Liverpool in the table – but the winger’s 60-minute display flattered to deceive.

Despite going a goal down in the 55th minute after Cameron Archer found the back of the net with aplomb, Arsenal quickly found their way back into proceedings and had a trio of goals – from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka – to thank as they ran out 3–1 victors.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City star, who endured a difficult stint in the west of the capital with Chelsea, opted for a move to Mikel Arteta’s side in the summer. Albeit on loan, the Spanish tactician hopes that the winger can inject a feeling of experience of winning titles around the Emirates Stadium.

Ultimately, the England international, who is valued at £29m, has plenty of competition on the left flank. Bukayo Saka is Arteta’s nailed-on selection on the right, but Sterling, alongside ex-Brighton & Hove Albion ace Leandro Trossard and Martinelli, are all fighting to woo their boss.

Sterling Flatters to Deceive vs Southampton

Winger took just 30 touches in 60-minute cameo

Ahead of his side’s Premier League match up with a struggling Saints, Kingston-born Sterling had enjoyed just 124 minutes of action, spread across the top flight, the Champions League and the League Cup – notching a goal and assist in the latter against Bolton Wanderers.

Once a goal threat for Liverpool and Manchester City, Sterling has struggled to hit the same heights on the red side of north London – and that was proven when he was hooked on the hour mark in favour of Martinelli, who enjoyed a brilliant stint on the turf.

In the first half, the QPR academy graduate enjoyed just 22 touches of the ball – 26 fewer than his right-wing counterpart Saka – but he remained accurate in his passing – 12/12 (100%). Six of those touches came in Southampton’s six-yard box with him completing half of his dribbles (1/2).

Sterling's Statistics vs Southampton Minutes 60 Total shots 2 Accurate passes 14/15 (93%) Chances created 1 Touches 30 Successful dribbles 2/3 (67%) Accurate crosses 0/4 (0%) Ground duels won 2/5 (40%) FotMob Rating 6.6

Emerging from the tunnel for the second half of the Premier League encounter, the Englishman would have understood, within himself, that a better display was necessary to confirm his spot on the left – but things went from bad to worse, with him taking just 30 touches overall.

Marauding through the middle, Arsenal’s No.30 was dispossessed with relative ease, losing the ball as the visitors raced forward. Archer cut inside and curved his effort into the far corner and, despite plenty of Arsenal stars believing it was a foul, the goal stood.

Mateus Fernandes simply out-powered the ageing wide man - one of the highest-paid English footballers in world football - in the middle of the park. His mistake, luckily for him, left little to no imprint on the final score as his side enjoyed a 3-1 victory against Russell Martin’s side.

What dampens Sterling’s chances of finding himself back in the starting line-up is that Martinelli, who replaced the ex-Liverpool man in the 60th minute, managed to score to put the hosts in the lead for the first time in the game.

GIVEMEPSORT Key Statistic: Sterling, after appearing for Arsenal against Atalanta, became the first player to appear in the Champions League for four English clubs.

What Fans are Saying About Sterling’s 60-Minute Stint

‘Sterling needs a conversation with Martinelli’

Close

One fan suggested that Arsenal, who are now one point behind league leaders Liverpool, looked much more rigid when the winger was subbed off with 30 minutes left on the clock: “Sterling and Jesus get subbed off and we look like a proper team attacking again.” Another fan agreed and suggested that he’ll need to converse with Martinelli over returning to the standard:

“Sterling and Jesus need a conversation with Martinelli about coming back up to the standard because both are miles and miles away. Whole game changed when they were replaced."

More specifically, one Gunners fan pointed out that Sterling offers very little going forward as he suggested that he runs with the ball with a serious lack of thought: “Sterling’s movements annoy me. It’s like he just runs with the ball zero thoughts in his head, just chaos and no end result.”

Heading into the international break, Sterling may find himself out of favour after his widespread struggles against Southampton – and whether he will see himself ahead of Martinelli in fixtures against Bournemouth, Shakthar Donetsk and, his former club, Liverpool remains to be seen. Should Arteta want to retain their status as title-challengers, dropping Sterling would be a wise move.

All statistics per FotMob - correct as of 05/10/24