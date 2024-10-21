Declan Rice was seen telling referee Robert Jones, ‘every week it’s the same’, after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, their first loss of the Premier League season.

The Gunners suffered another early blow to their title hopes as second-half goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert made the difference at the Vitality Stadium. Mikel Arteta’s side were reduced to 10 men in the first half when William Saliba was sent off for a challenge on Evanilson.

The Frenchman was initially cautioned for his foul on the Brazilian striker, but after a VAR check, it was upgraded to a straight red card as the review determined that Saliba had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity as the last defender.

In what is becoming a regular occurrence, this was the third time Arsenal have had a player sent off in the Premier League this season, following dismissals for Rice and Leandro Trossard in previous matches.

After the Bournemouth defeat, Rice, who earns £250,000-per-week at the Emirates, was spotted complaining to the referees, reportedly telling them, ‘every week it’s the same’, according to Metro Sport.

Arsenal now face the challenge of playing Liverpool next weekend without their key man Saliba, who had played every minute of the 2024/25 campaign before his red card.

However, Arteta has several options to replace their ever-reliable centre-back for the crucial game at the Emirates Stadium.

Jakub Kiwior came off the bench to partner Gabriel Magalhaes for the remainder of Saturday's contest, while full-backs Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are also capable of playing in the centre of the defence.

William Saliba's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 0 Pass completion % 94.9 Tackles per 90 2.87 Interceptions per 90 0.82 Aerial duels won per 90 1.37

Saliba has been the subject of transfer speculation recently, with reports in October heavily linking him with a move to Real Madrid, who have reportedly made him their ‘top target’ for the summer of 2025.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners in July 2023, still has three years remaining on his current deal, which runs until June 2027.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-10-24.