The latest news coming from Germany appears to have confirmed that Eric Dier will leave Bayern Munich in the summer. The former Tottenham Hotspur star moved to Germany in January 2024, initially on loan before earning a permanent contract that summer.

He impressed in his new surroundings, alongside fellow ex-Spurs man Harry Kane, and until recently, it was expected that Bayern would extend his contract. Local media, teammates and fans had warmed to him, with the Englishman proving to be a reliable squad option.

For example, in March 2025, after 3-2 victory over St. Pauli, online outlet BavarianFootballWorks noted: "Despite concerns surrounding his initial transfer to the club, Dier has continuously shown his value in Munich."

However, in a surprise twist, trusted journalist Florian Plettenberg has 'confirmed' that Dier will leave Bayern and join AS Monaco in the summer. He explained that the Ligue 1 club were willing to offer a longer contract to the 31-year-old, writing:

"Eric Dier will leave FC Bayern and join AS Monaco, as first reported by @Tanziloic [Loic Tanzi] and confirmed. Talks over a new contract with FC Bayern have failed, mainly because Bayern could not offer him the contract length that Monaco will: until 2027, with an option for one more year. Dier has informed Bayern. Bayern are looking for a replacement and are, for that reason as well, back in talks with Jonathan Tah, as revealed on Friday."