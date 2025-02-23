Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev are now locked at one win each following their rematch on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Beterbiev came away with a close decision victory when the pair first collided in October, but Bivol exacted his revenge this time around to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion.

The pair exchanged blows at a ferocious pace over 12 rounds in another tightly contested fight. Beterbiev had the majority of the success in the opening rounds before Bivol sprung into life, delivering a calculated and composed performance that would see him edge out a narrow victory. One judge scored the contest a draw, delivering a 114-114 scorecard while the other two produced 116-112 and 115-113 verdicts in favour of Bivol.

When the final bell rang, both men briefly embraced before thanking each other for another world-class battled. However, when they met again in centre ring after the decision had been announced, tensions seemed high - with an agitated Beterbiev wagging his finger in his opponent's face.

Artur Beterbiev Refused to Shake Hands After Losing to Dmitry Bivol

Beterbiev expects the pair to clash again

Bivol was asked about the exchange in his post-fight press conference, where he confirmed exactly what was said.

"He came and we had another talk. He said: 'I will not shake hands now - we will have a third fight!'"

Despite a strong showing from other contenders in the light-heavyweight division on Saturday night, a trilogy bout between Beterbiev and Bivol seems all but guaranteed after Bivol tied the score on Saturday night.

AI's scorecard for Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Round Score Round 1 10-9 Bivol Round 2 10-9 Bivol Round 3 10-9 Bivol Round 4 10-9 Beterbiev Round 5 10-9 Beterbiev Round 6 10-9 Beterbiev Round 7 10-9 Beterbiev Round 8 10-9 Bivol Round 9 10-9 Bivol Round 10 10-9 Bivol Round 11 10-9 Bivol Round 12 10-9 Bivol Total 116-112 Bivol

A third bout is something that Bivol seems more than willing to agree to. However, after facing Beterbiev twice in less than five months, the new champion admitted that he wants some time to recover before getting back in the ring.