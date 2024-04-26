Highlights The Bills have a chance to add top talent on the second day of the draft.

Iowa's Cooper DeJean could be a draft steal after being passed over in the first round.

The Bills could add an offensive playmaker after trading WR Stefon Diggs; Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey are options.

The Buffalo Bills have a unique opportunity to upgrade their roster after trading first down and then totally out of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft before winding up with the first pick of the second round at No. 33 overall. Now, the Bills have a great opportunity to add a first-round talent (for second-round money) on the second day of the draft.

One option for the Bills would be to take All-American Iowa cornerback/return specialist Cooper DeJean.

DeJean was widely-projected as a first-round pick but was passed over in the first round thanks to a record-setting run on offensive players that included 14 consecutive offensive players taken to start the draft, along with six quarterbacks in the first 12 picks.

DeJean is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect on ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s overall prospect rankings (via ESPN:)

I was impressed with his technique on a snap-to-snap basis. He played in the slot and out wide, showing off tremendous speed to stick to receivers. He's just silky as a cover man.

Bills Made Big Moves In First Round of 2024 NFL Draft

Cooper DeJean could end up being the steal of the draft with first pick of second round

The Bills were slotted to pick at No. 28 in the first round but, for some reason, decided to trade that pick along with a fourth-round pick (No. 133 overall) to the rival Kansas City Chiefs, who added an elite offensive weapon with Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

The Bills received the final pick of the first round at No. 32 and a third-round pick (No. 95) and the teams also swapped spots in the seventh round. Buffalo then traded its first-round pick obtained from the Chiefs along with a sixth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the first pick of the second round and a fifth-round pick (No. 141 overall).

Buffalo Bills' Second-Round Picks Since 2017 Year Pick # Player Position 2017 57 Zay Jones* Wide Receiver 2017 63 Dion Dawkins Offensive Tackle 2019 38 Cody Ford* Offensive Tackle 2020 54 A.J. Epenesa Defensive End 2021 61 Boogie Basham* Defensive End 2022 63 James Cook Running Back 2023 59 O'Cyrus Torrence Guard *No longer with Bills

DeJean left Iowa with one year of eligibility remaining after being a two-time All-Big Ten selection. DeJean started all 13 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 and returned three interceptions for touchdowns.

Despite missing the last four games of the season with a broken leg in 2023, DeJean was still a first-team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, and Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year.

Bills Need Help on Offense After Trading Stefon Diggs

Playmaking wide receivers are still available in FSU's Keon Coleman and Georgia's Ladd McConkey

Should the Bills go for the offensive side of the ball, it seems like a great opportunity to find a way to replace the production that went out the door when former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason. It would also continue the run on offensive players that has defined the draft so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Buffalo Bills have used their first-round pick on an offensive player just twice in the last decade, selecting tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick in 2023 and quarterback Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in 2018.

One option could be Florida State's Keon Coleman, who has drawn comparisons to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowler Mike Evans for his size and playmaking ability. Over his last two college seasons at Michigan State in 2022 and FSU in 2023, Coleman had 108 receptions for 1,466 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

PFF has the Bills projected to take Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey at No. 33 overall. McConkey was a two-time CFP national champion with the Bulldogs and an All-SEC selection in 2022, but missed five games due to injuries in 2023 (via PFF:)

The Bills find a replacement for Stefon Diggs and give Josh Allen arguably the best route runner in the draft. McConkey has devastating quickness, is good in the return game and is a strong blocker for his size.

In 2022, McConkey had 1,093 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns for the Bulldogs with 762 receiving yards, 197 punt return yards and 134 rushing yards. In just nine games in 2023, he had 30 receptions for 478 yards.

