To win a major boxing world title belt is the dream of every young fighter from the moment they first lace up the gloves. While the sport has suffered in recent times from an influx of interim belts and other lesser prizes, there are four major titles in most weight divisions that are recognised as legitimate world titles.

Each of the sport's best-established governing bodies (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO) has their own world championship in a weight class. Becoming a world champion is a hugely significant moment in any boxer's career - and not because of the value of the physical belt itself.

By winning a world title, a fighter lets it be known that they are one of the top boxers on the planet. The championship often hugely boosts their marketability and advances their career, leading to greater leverage in negotiations and bigger fight purses.

Related How Much Money Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury Made For Rematch The official purses for Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have been released, and it's the champion that has taken home the larger sum.

Aside from their symbolic value, certain boxing titles have cost a significant amount to make. In 2017, the WBC commissioned 'The Money Belt' for the highly-anticipated showdown between Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Adorned with 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 160 emeralds, and 3.3 pounds of gold, the title is estimated to have cost approximately $1 million, per Champions Belts.

Naturally, with a total of 18 weight divisions in men's boxing alone, no governing body is going to spend that sort of sum on each individual championship belt. The costs associated with producing 'standard' world titles are seemingly far more reasonable.