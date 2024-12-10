A few months removed from one of the most surprising deals of the summer transfer window, Memphis Depay appears to have found his spiritual home in Brazil. Once hyped as one of the biggest young prospects in the European game, the Dutchman has gone on to have a respectable career without reaching the heights he once promised.

Having broken through at PSV Eindhoven, his first stumbling block came as he failed to make the grade at Manchester United under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. He would rejuvenate his career in France with Lyon, where he showed a more clinical side to his game, before stints in Spain with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. He also established himself as one of his country's most important attacking players, reaching 98 caps.

However, when his contract at Atletico expired, the world became Depay's oyster. Free to go wherever he pleased, the forward made the shocking decision to move to South America and join Brazilian giants Corinthians on a free transfer. While many would have no doubt raised some eyebrows regarding the move, it turns out that it was the perfect switch for the 30-year-old's personality and samba-like ability.

Depay's Start to Life in Brazil

The forward completely changed fortunes at Corinthians

Despite Todo Poderoso's rich history of success, when Depay arrived at the club, things were looking incredibly bleak. Last crowned champions of Brazil back in 2017, the club found themselves in the relegation zone of Brazil's Serie A, sitting in 18th when their talismanic attacker agreed to join.

Sporting the number 94, no one would have predicted just how much of an impact the former Red Devil would have, as he has practically turned things around on his own with some incredible moments of magic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Depay has managed 11 goal contributions in 14 appearances for Corinthians so far.

With Depay running the show, Corinthians embarked on an impressive unbeaten stretch, with their last domestic defeat coming on October 3rd in the Copa do Brasil semi-final against Flamengo. At the heart of this run was the Dutchman. Not only was he scoring goals, but these were decisive ones. Five of his seven strikes proved to be game-changing ones rather than just adding to an already comfortable scoreline.

The types of goals he was scoring were jaw-dropping too, with many coming from outside the penalty area and even one bicycle kick on the final day hitting the back of the net. Come the end of the Brazilian season, Corinthians had climbed up to seventh, and although they were still 23 points behind champions Botafogo, the fact they had managed to qualify for next season's Copa Libertadores was a miracle given where they were.

Depay's Rise to Becoming a Fan Favourite

Even rival supporters are falling in love with the Dutchman

It should be no surprise given the impact he has had that Depay has already achieved cult hero status among the Corinthians faithful. But love for the forward doesn't end there, as he has quickly emerged as one of the most beloved players in the entire country. While the clubs he has played for in the past have helped give him a certain amount of notoriety, it is what he has done in the last few months that has really cemented his popularity.

According to a report from AP News, Depay is often seen integrating himself into the Brazilian community. He has been photographed in favelas outside Sao Paulo, meeting locals and attending samba music events, which have only gone down well with the locals.

This has resonated with fans of other clubs, as was made clear by an 11-year-old Palmeiras fan named Miguel Fernandes, who told the news outlet: "I like to do his celebration, putting the fingers on the ears. I have done that many times. This is the first time I like a Corinthians player. I’m not getting a Memphis headband because my father would not approve, but he is nice."

Depay himself is aware of the positive impact he can have, stating that spending an hour with those less fortunate than him may be enough to inspire them. This is something he is striving to do for the remainder of his time in the country, with his deal set to expire in 2026.

Depay's International Future

The forward has not played for the Netherlands since Euro 2024

One landmark that Depay will surely be desperate to hit is a century of caps for the Netherlands. However, despite his scintillating form overseas, the 30-year-old has not been called up to the Oranje's squad since their Euro 2024 semi-final elimination.

Related 10 Worst Finishers at Euro 2024 [Ranked] Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe both feature among the worst finishers at Euro 2024.

Manager Ronald Koeman made headlines when he announced that Steven Bergwijn would not be eligible for selection, citing the fact that the then 26-year-old's move to Saudi Arabia showed a lack of sporting ambition. Things for Depay could be slightly different though, as the national team boss said the door is still open for the striker to reach his 100th cap and add to his 46 goals. As per the Daily Mail, Koeman stated:

"I disapproved Bergwijn to Saudi, with Memphis it can be different. The level of the league in Brazil is different. So yes, Depay can still be part of the national team but it depends on his fitness and if he still reaches his level.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 10/12/2024