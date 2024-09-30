Brennan Johnson was seen calling Bruno Fernandes “stupid” after he received a red card in Manchester United’s 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a report from football.london has claimed.

The Manchester United captain was shown a straight red card just before half-time for a high tackle on James Maddison, marking the first red card of his four-and-a-half-year tenure at Old Trafford.

According to the report, shortly after the tackle, Johnson was seen saying to the Portuguese international while pointing to his head, “stupid, stupid, stupid”.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Fernandes stated that his dismissal was “a foul but never a red card”, before accepting that he “let his teammates down” after United were reduced to 10 men for the second half.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke meant Manchester United lost their third game of the Premier League season on Sunday, further heaping pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, who insisted he does not fear the sack despite a poor run of results.

The Red Devils now face two difficult trips before the international break, with visits to Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League awaiting them.

Man United Captain Sees Red

In Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Spurs

After the full-time whistle, Fernandes claimed that Maddison admitted to him that his tackle was not worthy of a red card:

“Even Maddison, when he gets up, said it was a foul but never a red card. You can see it's never a red card, and if it is, we have to look at many other incidents.”

The 30-year-old was also surprised by referee Chris Kavanaugh’s quick decision to show him a straight red and questioned why the incident was not reviewed on the pitchside monitor.

The Premier League Match Center issued a statement shortly after the first-half incident, revealing why Fernandes was sent off after the challenge on Maddison:

“The referee issued a red card to Fernandes for a challenge on Maddison. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call of serious foul play.”

The Man United captain will now miss the next three Premier League matches against Aston Villa, Brentford, and West Ham and is set to be out of top-flight action until November.

Bruno Fernandes Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.9 Expected assisted goals 1.2 Minutes played 479

Erik ten Hag Sack Latest

‘His time might be up’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford “might be up” after another disappointing loss, Robbie Savage has suggested.

The Dutch tactician has seen pressure mount after a humiliating 3-0 loss to Spurs on Sunday, with fans and pundits now questioning his long-term future in charge of the club.

United have collected just three wins in eight matches so far this season, coming against Fulham, Southampton, and Barnsley.

Sunday’s defeat saw the Red Devils drop further down the Premier League table, sitting 12th after six rounds of games, with seven points from a possible 18.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.