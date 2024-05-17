Highlights Several things are set to be decided on the final day of the Premier League season, including the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Although the Champions League spots have been decided, other qualification spots for European football remain open.

Both the relegation battle and the race for the Golden Boot are yet to be decided, although both outcomes look near certainties ahead of the final gameweek.

Come Sunday evening, the curtain will be closed on yet another fascinating Premier League season. Some things are already guaranteed. Jurgen Klopp will bid farewell to Liverpool for the final time. Meanwhile, Sheffield United and Burnley will compete for the final time in the top flight before their already confirmed relegation.

Despite these certainties, there is still plenty to play for on the final day. The title race will go down to the wire, as will the battle for Europe and the final relegation spot. There are also individual honours still up for grabs. With that being said, here are all the possible outcomes for what is sure to be a nail-biting gameweek 38.

Premier League Champions Will be Decided

Manchester City hold the advantage over Arsenal

The title race is heading to the final day of the season once again, and regardless of who is crowned Premier League champions, we are going to see a monumental achievement. Either Manchester City will win a record fourth consecutive title, or Arsenal will end their 20-year baron run that dates back to the 'Invincibles' season.

At the moment, it is the current holders that have the trophy in their hands. City hold a two-point lead over the Gunners, meaning that victory over West Ham would confirm them as winners. Should the Hammers pull off an upset in David Moyes' final game in charge, then Mikel Arteta's men would need to overcome Everton to leapfrog into first.

A draw for City and a win for Arsenal would also be enough for the North London club, as they would go top on goal difference. Only one thing is for sure - Arsenal have to win to stand any chance of lifting the trophy come full-time on Sunday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A team sitting in second on the final day of the season has never gone on to win the Premier League title.

The Battle for Europe Intensifies

Manchester United and Newcastle chasing qualification spot

The top four might be sewn up, but the race for the remaining European places is still to be hotly contested. All four of Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United could still find themselves playing in continental competition. However, it is not just what happens on the final day that will decide who plays where next season.

The winners of the FA Cup final receive a spot for the Europa League next season. With a Manchester derby set to take place at Wembley for the second season running, the permutations differ depending on who leaves with England's oldest trophy.

Should Manchester City defend their crown, then the sixth placed team in the Premier League will receive the extra spot in the Europa League. This will mean that the team in seventh will compete in the Conference League. Should the Red Devils pull off an upset, they will then enter the competition regardless of their final league position. This will mean that sixth place will then be awarded a spot in the Conference League, with seventh place missing out entirely.

On the basis that the Cityzens are victorious on May 25th, Spurs are the most likely team to qualify for the Europa League, needing just a point against already relegated Sheffield United. Chelsea would also need just a point against Bournemouth to solidify sixth place and qualify for the same competition.

As for Newcastle, they must beat Brentford and hope Chelsea lose to finish in sixth. In order to consolidate seventh, they must match Manchester United's result against Brighton. Should they fail to do so, then Erik ten Hag's men will overtake the Magpies and will be given a place in the Conference League.

Premier League Race for Europe Position Team Wins Draws Losses Points 5. Tottenham 19 6 12 63 6. Chelsea 17 9 11 60 7. Newcastle 17 6 14 57 8. Manchester United 17 6 14 57

Last Relegation Spot to Be Decided

Luton or Nottingham Forest will be playing in the Championship next season

Although not officially confirmed, it is almost a certainty that Luton Town will be the final team to be relegated to the Championship next season. Their closest rivals, Nottingham Forest, sit three points clear and have a far superior goal difference.

The Garibaldi have faced their fair share of stumbling blocks this season, having been docked four points for failing to obey FFP regulations. Despite that, they seem set to stay in England's top flight. In order for Forest to go down, Luton would have to beat Fulham and hope that Forest are destroyed by Burnley to allow for a 12-goal swing.

Premier League Relegation Battle Position Team Wins Draws Losses Points 17. Nottingham Forest 8 9 20 29* 18. Luton Town 6 8 23 26 19. Burnley (R) 5 9 23 24 20. Sheffield United (R) 3 7 27 16 * Four points deducted for breaching financial rules.

Golden Boot and Most Assists

Manchester City and Aston Villa stars set to top the charts

Whilst David Raya has already secured the Golden Glove, there is a slim chance we see a big change in the race for the golden boot. It appears likely that Erling Haaland will achieve his second consecutive top scorer award, sitting five goals clear of his former teammate Cole Palmer. No player has ever scored a double hat-trick in Premier League history, so the England international would have to break records and hope Haaland fails to score to win the award outright.

Premier League Golden Boot Race Rank Player Team Goals 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 27 2. Cole Palmer Chelsea 22 3. Alexander Isak Newcastle 20

Ollie Watkins also appears to be the strong favourite to claim the most assists, with the Englishman three clear of Kevin De Bruyne (10 assists). However, with City's attacking talent and the Belgian's incredible vision, don't rule out a late surge from one of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders.

