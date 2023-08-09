Highlights Arsenal players have a penchant for expensive cars, with many of them driving Mercedes and Audi vehicles.

Ben White and Thomas Partey have the fanciest cars at Arsenal, with White driving a Rolls-Royce and Partey displaying his class.

Granit Xhaka prefers simplicity and drove a smart car during his time at Arsenal, but now most players have flashy cars.

Ever wondered what football players spend their copious amount of wages on?

Look no further than a clip of the Arsenal squad leaving their training base, all boasting ridiculously expensive motors.

The video posted by Twitter user @sjayy24s has gone viral as football fans around the globe are highly interested in what latest supercar each player is behind the wheel of.

While the likes of N’Golo Kante like to keep their car choice as subtle as possible, the majority of players like to splash the cash and keep their respective collections up-to-date.

You can watch the full video below.

WATCH: The vehicles that Arsenal players drive

One by one, the Arsenal players drove past a select group of fans, while one of them collated a video of all the players exiting the premises.

Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyaso, Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira, Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka all donned Mercedes cars, while William Saliba Audi, Kieran Tierney, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard formed the group of players all driving a car from Audi.

Though, it is Ben White and Thomas Partey that take the crown for the fanciest cars in north London – well, for Arsenal at least.

White is driving a stylish Rolls-Royce, while Partey also showed his class.

Eddie Nketiah and Nuno Tavares drove Lamborghini’s, with the latter being of an abnormal purple colour.

Even Gunners boss Mikel Arteta featured in the clip as the Spaniard was the only one to stop and take photographs with the eagerly-waiting supporters.

Granit Xhaka’s car choice

The Switzerland midfielder has now moved on to pastures new at Bayer Leverkusen but will be remembered well for his tenacity on the pitch, but also his bona fide intent off it, too.

While the rest of his teammates were spending big cash on new cars, Xhaka opted to keep it simple.

Xhaka’s car of choice is a smart car. Yep, you heard that correctly.

Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings claimed Xhaka prefers the simple things in life and that his vehicle, which cost £9,000, is easy to park.

In the club’s Amazon Prime documentary, Arsenal: All or Nothing, Cedric Soares genuinely couldn’t believe his eyes when the midfielder rocked up his basic car.

“What is this s*** car?!” he said.

Xhaka replied: “Bro, they are the best car ever!”

Now he’s moved on, it’s back to flashy cars. And that’s for every single member of the team it seems from the clip.

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal recently beat Manchester City on penalties in order to pick up the Community Shield and will be hoping to go neck-and-neck with them against in the Premier League.

Arteta’s side found themselves at the summit of the top division for the best part of 2023/24 but succumbed to the pressure and eventually finished five points off the pace.

Back in the Champions League after their six-year absence, it’s the perfect opportunity for Arteta and his entourage to transcend their recent domestic form in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

They kick off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off off the back of a relatively positive pre-season campaign.