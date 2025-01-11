Summary Liverpool players have been seen sporting some incredibly flashy cars.

The likes of Mohamed Salah own a collection that includes Aston Martins and a Rolls-Royce.

Ibrahima Konate has earned praise for his more humble choice of vehicle.

Liverpool fans have singled out Ibrahima Konate for praise after videos went viral showing the cars driven by Arne Slot's men. As is to be expected in the current climate of Premier League football, the wages that many top stars earn allow them to splash the cash on luxuries such as vehicles that many could only dream of owning.

While many of his teammates live up to that stereotype, and despite earning approximately £70,000-per-week, French defender Konate has gone against the grain with his choice of car. Opting for a more humble approach has only endeared the centre-half to his supporters even more.

'Humble' Konate Arrives to Training in 'Normal' Golf

While many players show off their lavish lifestyles, the defender's feet remain firmly on the ground

In one video shared on TikTok showing Liverpool players arriving at the AXA Melwood Training Centre, Konate can be seen entering the building while sporting a Volkswagen Golf - worth in the region of £30,000. This is in stark contrast to some of his teammates, who are seen driving vehicles worth, in some cases, ten times the value of the 25-year-old's choice. Watch the clip below:

Fans have been quick to respond to the footage, delighted by what they saw and giving love to the defender for his 'normal' choice. One fan responded to the video, saying: "Konate is my kind of guy," while a second added: "Ibou is so humble for having a Golf."

A third chimed in with similar sentiments, saying: "Love that Ibou has a Golf," while a fourth said: "Crying at Ibou in a normal car."

The general consensus was that the player's humble side had further won over his already strong contingent of admirers, as a fifth reacted by saying: "Man, this proves my point Ibou is one of the most humble footballers," while a final person simply claimed: "Ibou is the humble one."

As for some of his counterparts, Mohamed Salah could be seen arriving in an Aston Martin to go alongside the rest of his collection, which is rumoured to include a Lamborghini Aventador, two Bentleys worth over £300,000, and a Rolls-Royce that he was seen leaving Anfield in after the 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Watch the clip below:

Other standouts include Harvey Elliott, who has been spotted in two different Mercedes - one of which has yellow features added to the exterior. The German manufacturers are also popular with Jarell Quansah, who sports a G-Wagon. Aston Martins also feature prominently around the squad, with Salah being joined by Andy Robertson and manager Arne Slot.

Other Lamborghini drivers include Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones, the latter of whom was slammed for his performance against the Red Devils by Jamie Carragher. Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas are the resident Audi drivers, while there was also plenty of appreciation for Range Rovers and Land Rovers thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Robertson once again.

Konate's Shining Season Under Arne Slot

The Frenchman has impressed on the pitch as well as off it

While Konate has garnered plenty of positive attention online for his lifestyle choices, he has more importantly stepped up a level this season under his new manager. The France international first moved to Anfield in 2021 from RB Leipzig but struggled to consistently hold down a starting spot under Jurgen Klopp.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahim Konate was named in a Premier League starting XI 45 times under Klopp out of a possible 91.

The German often showed a willingness to use young players such as Quansah over the more experienced Konate, while fitness issues also stopped him from being able to build any momentum.

However, Slot's arrival at the club has changed things. Although he didn't start in the first Premier League game of the season, Konate was picked to partner captain Virgil van Dijk for the following 11 league games in a row. A knee injury sidelined him for the whole of December, but he was thrown straight back into the lineup when fit against United and played the full ninety minutes.

Despite struggling in the first pre-season game under his new manager, Slot admitted that Konate immediately stood out to him because of his willingness to learn, something that has seemingly played a role in his recent form.

"The only thing I know is that from the moment I first started working with Ibou, his first game wasn’t the best against Manchester United in pre-season on the USA tour, the Dutchman stated in November 2024. "But I was impressed by how much he wants to learn.

"That is one of the reasons why his performances are very stable and the other thing is he is playing next to a player who we would all love to play alongside."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 11/01/2025.