Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has further endeared himself to the Etihad Stadium faithful after footage emerged of him arriving to training in a modest car compared to his teammates. The Croatia international has settled into life in north-west England following a tricky start under Pep Guardiola, but has now become a crucial part of the Citizen's back-line.

Despite being one of the most expensive defenders in football history, it appears as though the wealthy habits don't extend to the player's lifestyle, as he was spotted driving into the Etihad campus in a far cheaper alternative to many of his flashier teammates.

Gvardiol Arrives to Training in '£40,000' Volkswagen

Some of his teammates appeared in cars worth close to 10 times the amount

In footage that's gone viral on social media, several Manchester City stars were filmed arriving to training in their luxury motors. Among the names were Ruben Dias, who showed up in a Lamborghini Aventador, John Stones with his Rolls-Royce Phantom and a more modest Erling Haaland who sported an Audi Rs6.

Out of everyone, though, it was Gvardiol who made the most positive impression, as he could be seen pulling up in a Volkswagen Golf - giving fans flashbacks to Ngolo Kante and his Mini Cooper. While the German vehicle is by no means cheap, with The Sun valuing it at between £40,000 - £50,000, it is an incredibly unassuming figure in comparison to what some of his other teammates are spending. Watch the footage below:

Dias' Aventador and Stones' Rolls-Royce, which is also owned by goalkeeper Ederson, is valued at a staggering £350,000 apiece. Meanwhile, Haaland's Audi comes in at a slightly less impressive £125,000. Elsewhere, Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes and Phil Foden presented their £175,000 G-Wagons, while Bernardo Silva and Stefan Ortega could be seen in Mercedes GLS' worth an eye-watering £200,000.

Fans online were quick to shower the 22-year-old with praise for his choice, despite earning £200k p/w. One supporter said: 'If I have to judge a person by their car... Josko Gvardiol elite human being.' Another shared a similar sentiment by saying: 'Imagine being able to afford a Ferrari week in and week out and you turn up in a VW Golf.'

The general consensus was perhaps best summed up by one four-letter statement that simply read: "Gvardiol is a legend."

Guardiola: Gvardiol Growing in Confidence

The youngster has managed to establish himself at the Etihad

It is not just the defender's mode of transport that has won him over at the former City of Manchester stadium. He's also become a pivotal figure on the pitch and has consolidated his place as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gvardiol managed the second-highest number of goals for a defender during the 2023/24 Premier League season (4).

Speaking on the player's development, Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying by The Guardian:

"Life is about confidence. Coming to the Premier League for the first season when you are 21 years old, I would say it is not easy to handle it and at the beginning he struggled a little bit. He has come here for many, many years and he is proving to himself that he can do it and play with us. "His focus is football. He wants to be better and better, and when that happens you have something special."

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse and Capology - accurate as of 01/10/2024.