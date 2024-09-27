At Real Madrid, players are swept away into a world of opulence and glory, both on and off the pitch. They are launched into a realm of extraordinary wealth that few can truly fathom. Endorsements from global brands, lavish contracts, and the adoration of millions intertwine to craft a lifestyle that sparkles as brightly as the trophies adorning the club’s storied cabinet.

The allure of playing for the most successful club in Europe brings not only unparalleled prestige but a life drenched in luxury, and no better is Los Blancos' star's plush existence better showcased than by the cars they drive. And now, via the Daily Mail, each four-wheeled vehicle chosen by the Real Madrid players has been revealed.

What Cars Real Madrid Players Drive

Their partnership with BMW has been taken full advantage of

Jude Bellingham can be seen cruising around in a luxurious £150,000 BMW as part of Real Madrid's collaboration with the German car manufacturer. The England star opted for a sleek black BMW XM, the same model also chosen by Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric, with on-the-road prices ranging from £110,000 to £175,000, and thus highlighting just how far the 21-year-old has come since his Brimingham City days.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr., staying true to his style, went for the ultra-fast i7 M70 xDrive - BMW’s quickest electric model - capable of reaching speeds of up to 149 miles per hour, with a starting price of at least £164,000. Twenty-two players and Carlo Ancelotti became the fortunate recipients of complimentary vehicles, as Real Madrid embark on its third year of collaboration with BMW - mirroring Bayern Munich's longstanding partnership with Audi.

Bellingham's selection ultimately turned out to be the fan favorite, with a total of eight stars choosing the sleek XM. Eighteen-year-old sensation Endrick chose the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, priced just under £71,000 on the manufacturer’s website. The £51 million Brazilian prodigy is already savoring the high life in the Spanish capital after making the move from Palmeiras with his new wife, Gabriely Miranda,

Among other notable choices, former Chelsea and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti opted for a striking blue BMW i5 M60 xDrive, with various models available; for instance, the Saloon version starts at £97,745. Antonio Rudiger, whose stock has skyrocketed since joining from Chelsea in 2022, chose a more modest option - a BMW iX2 xDrive30, with prices beginning at £57,445.

Real Madrid Player Wages

Their cars may be expensive, but their salaries are through the roof

Real Madrid's players were all gifted their latest cars. Alright for some, eh? But even if they were forced to cough up, their extravagant car choices are well accounted for by their astronomical weekly wages. The best evidence of this is through Mbappe who, after making the well-awaited switch from PSG just this summer, was instantly handed a contract worthy of placing him on the list of highest paid footballers.

The World Cup winning forward is on £511,845 a week. In turn, this means the talismanic Frenchman will earn a whopping £26,615,924 every year for the entirety of his five-year contract. But it isn't just through him that the Madrid giants are racking up a high wage bill each week. See the full breakdown of wages below:

2024-2025 Real Madrid Salaries (top 10) Player Weekly wage 1. Kylian Mbappe £511,845 2. David Alaba £361,489 =3. Vinicius Junior £334.369 =3. Jude Bellingham £334,369 =5. Federico Valverde £267,823 =5. Thibaut Courtois £240,993 =7. Antonio Rudiger £234,245 =7. Eder Militao £234,245 =9. Rodrygo £200,827 =9. Aurelien Tchouameni £200,827 =9. Edouardo Camavinga £200,827 =10. Dani Ceballos £167,410 =10. Dani Carvajal £167,410 =10. Ferland Mendy £167,410 =10. Luka Modric £167,410

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The average weekly wage of a Real Madrid player for the 2024/25 season is £199,688-per-week.

All statistics via Capology (correct as of 27/09/2024).