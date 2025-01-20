Chelsea climbed back into the top four after returning to winning ways at home against Wolves on Monday night. Enzo Maresca's side had previously gone five games without a victory in the Premier League, seeing them drop from outside title contenders to scrapping for a place in the Champions League.

There were several changes to the side to face Vitor Pereira's men at Stamford Bridge, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall being handed a rare start in midfield. However, the most surprising inclusion was that of Trevor Chalobah. The defender had previously been part of Maresca's 'bomb squad' and had been left out of the pre-season tour due to being surplus to requirements.

Incredibly, though, Chalobah was recalled from a promising loan spell at Crystal Palace this month and thrown straight into the starting XI. Now, fans have had their say following his first outing back in a blue shirt.

Chelsea Fans Praise Chalobah Following His Return

The defender was positively received in the stadium and online

Following poor defensive performances in recent times from the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, Chelsea fans were vocal in their happiness at seeing one of their own being given a chance to prove his worth once again, as Chalobah was warmly welcomed back by the Stamford Bridge faithful.

He responded to the support by putting in an impressive performance that reminded the fans - and perhaps his manager - exactly what they had been missing out on over the last few months. In possession, the 25-year-old was comfortable and composed, finishing with a pass completion rate of 96%. From this, he was even able to create two big chances, with the second leading to Noni Madueke's goal to put the game beyond doubt.

Those come defensively, where he was just as astute. Chalobah topped the charts for his side in clearances, interceptions, and blocked shots on the night, with one moment in particular standing out as a heroic piece of defending. With Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen bearing down on goal, the defender made what may have been a goal-saving tackle on the edge of his box, which had the entirety of the home section on their feet in West London.

Trevor Chalobah's Performance vs Wolves Minutes played 90 Clearances 7 Blocks 1 Interceptions 3 Ground duels (won) 3 (2) Aerial duels (won) 5 (4) Pass completion (%) 96 Key passes 2 Assists 1

That challenge epitomised what was a strong outing for Chalobah back at his boyhood club, and fans were quick to share their thoughts online, welcoming the defender back with open arms.

"Chalobah has already made more Tackles than Disasi ever did," wrote one fan on social media. Similar sentiments were shared by a second who claimed "Chalobah is here to stay. Back like he never left."

A third added "I will ask again why did Chelsea buy Disasi when we have Chalobah?" A fourth said "I'll never, ever forgive those stupid Chelsea fans who ridiculously picked Disasi and Badiashile ahead of Chalobah. What were they even thinking?"

A fifth person also posted a tweet that included screenshots of previous incidents showing how poorly the defender was treated prior to being let go on loan, adding the caption "Never forget how they treated Trevor Chalobah."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 20/01/2025