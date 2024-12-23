Summary While most get to enjoy a day of doing whatever they want, Premier League footballers have to train on Christmas Day.

Players who play away from home on Boxing Day are forced to spend the night away from their families.

Jamie Carragher has revealed what Christmas Day for a Premier League footballer is like.

The 25th of December. For many, Christmas Day is one that is spent with loved ones, celebrating each other's company, enjoying festive feasts, and all the other merriment that comes with the special day. The last thing that anyone wants to think about, or even worse, do, is go through a regular working day.

Sadly for Premier League stars, the day job doesn't stop even for Christmas, as most, if not all, teams will be expected to report to training ahead of the seasonal Boxing Day fixtures. While it must be difficult for those who have to leave their families and may even miss their children unwrapping presents, it is the sacrifice one has to pay in order to be at the highest level of the game.

But what actually goes into a footballer's Christmas Day? Well, one person who had to live through many of them during his lengthy career was Liverpool stalwart Jamie Carragher. The former defender made 508 appearances in England's top flight and spent more than 15 Christmases at the Reds' training ground. He has revealed exactly how his day would unfold and why you would dread playing away from home on the 26th.

The former defender explained why playing away from home on Boxing Day made it worse

As per talkSPORT, Carragher – one of the greatest Premier League defenders in history – broke down what Christmas Day was like for him during his professional career and explained that playing away from home the following day would make things much worse, as he wouldn't be able to enjoy the evening with his family. The 46-year-old explained:

"You just get used to it. The worst is when you are away from home but you always train on Christmas Day. If it is a home game, it was almost a case of getting in as early as you can, 9-10 and then get back home. The away one, you'd be in a hotel on Christmas night, you'd train later in the day. Normally the fixtures mean you wouldn't be too far away."

The other important topic is how players conduct themselves in and around the dinner table. Most footballers follow a strict diet throughout the season, so a Christmas dinner may provide an opportunity for them to break away from their normal eating habits and maybe go a little overboard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carragher played three times on Christmas Day before playing a game on Boxing Day during his career.

While most managers would be able to accept this, one thing that certainly wouldn't fly is consuming too much alcohol 24 hours before a game. At a time when a mimosa for breakfast sounds like a perfectly reasonable idea, Carragher explained what his approach to alcohol was prior to his Boxing Day fixture.

"A lot of family could never get their heads around it," the Sky Sports pundit detailed. "They'd be like, 'have a drink!' and we'd be like, 'got a game,' but it didn't bother me too much.

"One drink or something isn't going to do absolutely anything, but I'd never drink at Christmas. I don't understand having one or two - go out and have a good drink or what is the point? I've never drunk in the house, ever."

Shay Given explained to the Irish Independent in 2017 that players always keep an eye out for the festive period fixtures when they get released, showing just how important the time of year is. He explained: "When you look at the fixtures as a player you’re looking at Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, to see ‘are we home or away’.

“There was a period where Newcastle had about seven or eight consecutive away games on Boxing Day. It felt like we’d been totally jinxed!”

Ian Wright's Love For Christmas Day Training

The former Arsenal goal machine used to enjoy going into the training ground on such a quiet day

While training on Christmas Day would be a chore for most people, it was something that former Arsenal frontman Ian Wright used to relish. Carragher's Stick to Football co-host told The Sun that he enjoyed how quiet everything was on the 25th and that even Tottenham fans would show him some respect.

"It's weird; when you drive on Christmas morning, there's no one there – it's beautiful. Everyone's really nice; people wave to you in their cars because it's Christmas morning… even Spurs fans!" Wright stated.

"But when you get to training, it's all the same - all the guys have just left their families, and it's just one of those things that you get used to as the years go by."

The ex-striker also revealed that Arsene Wenger was always keen on making sure his entire squad sat down for a Christmas meal together if they were at a hotel that night, with turkey and broccoli being huge features of the Frenchman's menu.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 23/12/2024