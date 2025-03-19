Two Fulham officials were supposedly split in their views on how Mathys Tel is performing as a Tottenham Hotspur signing, according to Dan Kilpatrick of the 'Tottenham Way Podcast' - with the podcast host suggesting that the 'jury is still out' on how the Frenchman has done in north London.

The Bayern Munich loanee started well in his Spurs career, scoring on his first start for the club against Aston Villa in the FA Cup at the start of February. But he's failed to do so since in his following five starts for the club, even failing to be introduced from the bench in matches against Bournemouth and AZ Alkmaar earlier this month - and that has divided opinion amongst Fulham chiefs.

Kilpatrick: "Jury Still Out" on Mathys Tel at Tottenham Hotspur

The Frenchman has yet to record a goal contribution in the Premier League

Speaking on the Tottenham Way Podcast, Kilpatrick stated that he overheard two Fulham officials talking about Tel, with one stating that he wasn't sure on the Frenchman at the reported £60million loan-to-buy option inserted in his loan deal - before the other member rebutted those claims, leaving the jury open to his arrival.

Mathys Tel's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 4 =24th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 7th Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 6.42 23rd

Kilpatrick said:

“I mean, it was interesting after the match, there was a couple of Fulham, I don’t know what to call them really, officials, let’s say, and they were just talking about Tel. And they were like, what do you think of Tel? "And one of them was like, I don’t see it at all. I don’t see it, 60 million, no way. "And the other one was like, I don’t know, actually. I thought he was pretty good. He’s pretty bright. He’s obviously young, but you could see his, you know, you could see his talents sort of thing. So, you know, the jury is still out."

Tel burst onto the scene for Bayern in the 2022/23 season, scoring six goals in 28 games in his debut campaign for the Bundesliga club - but it was last season that he properly shone, with double figures in all competitions despite being a squad player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel scored 16 goals in 83 games for Bayern Munich.

He wasn't quite fancied by Vincent Kompany, failing to score under the Belgian in the first half of the campaign, and a move to Tottenham hasn't quite been beneficial just yet. However, at the age of just 19, he's already achieved lots in the game - and patience may be required by Ange Postecoglou if he does decide to activate the permanent move in the summer before utilising him in his squad for the long-term.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-03-25.

