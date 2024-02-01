Highlights WWE have shared backstage footage of an emotional CM Punk interacting with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night Raw.

CM Punk suffered a heartbreaking injury at the Royal Rumble, meaning he will miss WrestleMania and potentially the next six months.

After announcing the news, Punk was met by Rhodes in Gorilla, where he had a message for the Royal Rumble winner.

A historical night for CM Punk soon turned heartbreaking. As announced this past Monday on Raw, Punk suffered a torn tricep at the Royal Rumble and will subsequently miss WrestleMania. Since that emotional episode of Raw, backstage footage has emerged, with a clearly despondent Punk embracing Cody Rhodes, which makes for some emotional viewing.

The Royal Rumble marked nearly 10 years to the day that CM Punk had wrestled inside a WWE ring, and it was meant to kick-start his road to WrestleMania, which was destined to be his first ever 'Mania main event alongside Seth Rollins, someone who was also seeking his first main event at the Showcase of Immortals. Sadly, in what has been the story of his career these past few years, an injury has ruined all plans.

It wasn't too long ago that CM Punk tore his left tricep when wrestling Jon Moxley in 2022. After rehabbing and working as hard as ever, he returned to wrestling and got back into the swing of things. This injury came just after he returned from ankle surgery, and now fast-forward to 2024, another injury is getting in the way of Punk's career.

CM Punk announces his serious injury

The WWE Superstar could now miss up to six months

This past Monday on Raw, CM Punk took to the ring with a live mic and announced to the world what fans had already feared; that he was injured. He did what he does best, though, and made a depressing situation a positive. He retold a story of his friend who had been going through chemotherapy, and noted that his torn tricep was nothing but a flesh-wound compared to what other people have to go through.

Nearly in tears, Punk left the ring and left the WWE Universe, who would be unaware of the next time they got to see him again, but if reports are to be believed, it could be months. Footage posted to WWE's social media accounts captured CM Punk as he returned to the backstage area following his emotional promo, and in wholesome footage, he was met by his Royal Rumble co-star Cody Rhodes.

The pair embraced each other, before CM Punk said, still with tears in his eyes, "go finish your story, bro." Cody, who won the Rumble, now has more motivation than ever to go on to WrestleMania to defeat Roman Reigns. He has to redeem himself and now has the backing of CM Punk.

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania plans

He could face Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins

However, it is still unclear who Cody Rhodes will decide to face at WrestleMania, as Seth Rollins made a very convincing pitch to the American Nightmare to face him, although this could merely be a desperate Rollins clutching at straws as he watched his main event spot fade away with the Punk injury.

Reportedly, the CM Punk injury has thrown 'Mania plans into disarray, with what were set in stone plans needing to be re-written. The Punk domino effect means Rollins needs a new match, and if that turns out to be Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Gunther, then whoever they were set to face would too need a new match. This means creating justified feuds to make these matches make sense, and doing this actively on the road to WrestleMania leaves WWE in a tough place.

With all the stress that must be going on in WWE surrounding this, one thing is clear, and that is the hope that CM Punk can return sooner rather than later and that he can successfully overcome yet another roadblock of an injury.