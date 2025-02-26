Footage has emerged revealing what Conor Benn said to Chris Eubank Jr seconds before a face-off to promote their fight on the 26th of April descended into pure chaos.

Tuesday's press conference at the Manchester Central Auditorium went viral after Eubank Jr took out an egg from his jacket pocket and cracked it over Benn's head as they went head-to-head, leading to a massive scuffle on the stage and security being forced to intervene. The press event was heated throughout, with both fighters launching insults at one another, but way it ended went well beyond simply promoting a fight.

The British pair are scheduled to meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the winner of the contest potentially in line for a fight with pound-for-pound superstar, Canelo Alvarez, early next year. The two fighters were previously scheduled to take on one another in October 2022. However, the fight was called off due to Benn failing two drugs tests. It was eventually found by the WBC that Benn's positive drug tests were not as a result of intentional doping and may have been caused by consuming a 'highly elevated' amount of eggs.

Soon after the incident, Eubank Jr took to social media to confirm the motivation behind the stunt, writing on X: "Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg."