Olympics star Imane Khelif has broken her silence after reportedly naming Elon Musk and JK Rowling in a cyberbullying lawsuit.

The Algerian boxing Olympian has been in the news following her 46-second victory over Angela Carini. The 25-year-old threw just two punches before her opponent walked out of the fight in tears.

Italian Carini suffered a broken nose and gave an emotional interview after the showdown. In the aftermath, much of the attention has focused on how Khelif, who was born a woman, once failed a gender test.

She was allowed to participate in the Olympics, however, as that test was organised by the International Boxing Association (IBA), a governing body no longer recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Khelif went on to win Olympic gold at Paris 2024 in the women's 66kg boxing contest on Saturday after critics said her participation risked women's safety.

Khelif is understood to have filed a criminal complaint to French authorities which alleges "acts of aggravated cyber harassment" against the boxer from famous individuals such as Rowling and Musk.

The Harry Potter author, Rowling, criticised Khelif after her win against Carini and accused the boxer of being a man "enjoying the distress of a woman he's just punched in the head" after Carini left the bout in tears.

Meanwhile, Twitter and Tesla owner Musk shared a post about Khelif claiming "men don't belong in women's sports".

Potential repercussions for cyber-bullying offences in France are prison sentences - which range from two to five years and fines ranging from £26,000 to £39,000. If prosecuted as online hate speech, perpetrators could even be fined £64,000 to £214,000.

Khelif's lawyer Nabil Boudi previously told Variety: "JK Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others. Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.

"What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary." The Parisian lawyer added: "If the case goes to court, they will stand trial."

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office also confirmed to Variety that it received the complaint filed by Khelif, with a subsequent investigation launched.

Khelif Breaks Silence After Reportedly Naming Musk and Rowling in a Cyberbullying Lawsuit

Khelif has now spoken out about the comments she's faced after a successful Olympics campaign shrouded in controversy. She revealed to Algerian-based news channel El Bilad that the backlash from various public figures has 'hurt a lot'.

"Immediately after there was a big uproar from big politicians around the world, athletes around the world, and even artists and stars, Elon Musk, Trump.. this thing..... that affected me. I am not lying to you, it affected me. It affected me a lot, hurt me a lot. I can't describe to you the amount of fear I had. "The scenario was very scary. Thank god, all the people of Algeria and the Arab world knew Imane Khelif with her femininity, her courage, her will."

The boxer continued: "Honestly, I don't like to get into politics in sports, but they got into politics in sports. Sports and politics are two separate things. These politicians who are oppressing me, they don't have the right to say that I'm a transgender."