Highlights The Dallas Cowboys really struggled to stop the run against a Buffalo team that generally struggles to run the ball.

Dak Prescott had a poor performance, throwing for only 134 yards and an interception.

Dallas' final three games offer them no time for respite, as they will need to find solutions to these problems before their Week 16 meeting against the speedy Miami Dolphins—who love to run the ball.

After five consecutive victories, the Dallas Cowboys were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 by a score of 31-10. The loss was notable for many reasons, including a lack of production from Dak Prescott, continued subpar play on the road, and a ghastly performance by the Cowboys' run defense.

All is not lost for the Cowboys, however. The team is having a strong year and was coming off of an impressive win against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. There are three major issues that surfaced for the Cowboys against the Bills, and Dallas will need to find solutions to all of them if they expect to make a deep playoff run this year.

Everything goes wrong for Dallas on the road

The Cowboys have been a different beast when they're at home

There have been plenty of times this season when the Dallas Cowboys looked like one of the best teams in the league. Then there are times like the Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the embarrassment they suffered at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, and their shocking result in Week 15.

Still, the Cowboys went into this Sunday's game having won seven out of their last eight. But Dallas didn't resemble that team at all against the Bills. Perhaps it was because they were forced to play in Buffalo rather than the cozy confines of Jerry's World, where they have looked unbeatable all year.

Stat Cowboys at Home Cowboys on Road Yards/Game 431.7 (3rd) 304.6 (20th) Touchdowns/Game 3.9 (T-2nd) 2.0 (T-17th) Yards/Play 6.11 (6th) 4.9 (21st) 1st Downs/Game 23.6 (1st) 16.6 (T-16th) Passer Rating 119.4 (2nd) 84 (18th) Pass TD-INT 20-3 8-5

Perhaps the most pronounced difference in the team's home vs. away performances comes on the offensive side of the ball. They are able to score and move the ball at will while very rarely turning the ball over at home, but without their fans behind them, they go from a top five team to a bottom 15 one when it comes to everything from efficiency to production.

Clearly, Dak Prescott does not feel comfortable when he's not playing in Big D, which is a problem for a team that's unlikely to claim the top seed in their conference.

Stat Cowboys at Home Cowboys on Road Yards Allowed/Game 289.4 (8th) 299.1 (3rd) Touchdowns Allowed/Game 1.6 (T-6th) 2.9 (T-22nd) Yards Allowed/Play 5 (17th) 4.88 (6th) 1st Downs/Game 14.7 (5th) 16.9 (T-9th) Rush Yards/Attempt 3.8 (T-9th) 4.6 (T-22nd) Opponent Passer Rating 71 (4th) 93.8 (18th) Defensive Pass TD-INT 7-9 11-4

It's the same thing on the defensive side of the ball, though the contrast isn't quite as stark as it is on offense. While they have been able to stop teams from moving the ball consistently, that hasn't stopped those opponents from taking advantage of opportunities to find pay dirt, which happens almost twice as much when they're the away team.

Their inability to force turnovers on the road when compared to their home numbers is also perplexing. It seems as though the defense, like Prescott, simply has a different swagger about them at home, and that's something they will need to rectify posthaste if they're going to make a deep playoff run.

Is it time to worry about the run defense

The Cowboys had no answer for Buffalo's run game

Dallas began the season with stars all along its defense. But two of those stars, Trevon Diggs and Leighton Vander Esch, suffered season-ending injuries. Vander Esch, in particular, was missed this weekend as Buffalo repeatedly broke off long runs up the middle.

Before this contest, Dallas was right in the middle of the pack when it came to run defense. Buffalo presents a special problem when it comes to stopping the run, as James Cook is a talented back and Josh Allen rushes the ball as well as any QB in the league.

The results weren't pretty. Allen himself rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown. Cook was tremendous, gaining 179 yards on 25 carries. Change of pace back Ty Johnson chipped in 54 yards rushing on nine carries. To put a little salt in the wound, the Bills have never even been a great running team, and the 266 yards they piled up on the ground against Dallas represents their highest total since 2016.

After this performance against the Bills, teams will definitely look to exploit Dallas' weakness against the run. The team is also missing defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins, who is nursing a high ankle sprain. His replacement, Mazi Smith, has not played well against the run. More inside blitzes in the A and B gaps, or more eight-man boxes to defend the run, could be coming down the pipeline.

Can Dak Prescott keep the turnovers down?

The Cowboys can stay alive big if they can win the turnover battle

Interceptions have been a major problem for the Cowboys' quarterback as recently as last year. In 2022, Prescott threw 15 interceptions, a career and league high. In 2021, Prescott fumbled 14 times, losing 6 of them.

Prescott has been in the MVP conversation all season largely because he hasn't been turning the ball over. Prescott's 1.4% interception rate is his lowest number since his rookie year. He has only fumbled twice in 14 games as well, losing just one of them.

Prescott threw a pick against the Bills and showed some tendencies that could have led to more turnovers. The worst part is his ugly performance came against a Buffalo defense being held together by paper clips and gum after all the injuries the unit has sustained this year. The quarterback will have to find a way to identify the correct moments to take chances and the correct moments to take what the defense is giving him. He'll also have to figure out how to transplant his supreme confidence at home into road games.

Things will not be getting easier for Cowboys

Final games - @ Dolphins, vs. Lions, @ Commanders

The Cowboys got a gift on MNF when the Seattle Seahawks came back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. That allowed Dallas to remain tied with Philadelphia at 10-4, though they claim the top spot in the division thanks to their division record. They, however, have some tough battles coming up.

Dallas will take on the Miami Dolphins in Miami on Christmas Eve. The Dolphins have the most explosive offense in football and a defense that is playing well, not to mention the Dolphins are a lot like Dallas: they are unstoppable when they're playing at home. The Cowboys will then take on the Detroit Lions in Week 17 in Dallas, which is a game they'll likely have to win—and should win, considering Detroit's recent form—to have a chance at that NFC East crown.

The Cowboys will finish their season on an easy note against the Washington Commanders. In order for that game to matter, though, they have to play well in the two games prior. The Eagles have a much easier schedule, as they will take on the New York Giants twice and the Arizona Cardinals.

