Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has showered Cristiano Ronaldo with praise following Georgia's 2-0 victory against Portugal at Euro 2024. The European minnows, playing at their first major international tournament, recorded the biggest upset of the competition so far to secure passage into the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Kvaratskhelia was on hand to give the underdogs a shock lead inside two minutes of the game, drilling the ball past Diogo Costa. Although the Portuguese players put their opposition under significant pressure, they were unable to find a way through and were eventually made to pay as Georges Mikautadze scored from the penalty spot after Antonio Silva was adjudged to have fouled Luka Lochoshvili.

Ronaldo grew increasingly frustrated as the tie went on, but that did not stop Kvaratskhelia lavishing him with praise after the game. The Napoli winger revealed what the Portuguese captain said to him prior to kick off, a gesture which went down a treat with youngster.

"Before the match he wished me success," he said. "I would never imagine he would come and talk to me. He's a great player and a great person. That's why he's a great personality in and out of football.

“I have so much respect for him, he's one of the best players in the world. When he comes to talk to you before the match, that's amazing.That helped us believe we could do something today."

Kvaratskhelia's Classy Gesture After Famous Georgia Win

Winger immediately went over to pay respects to Ronaldo

Respect went both ways, though, as Kvaratskhelia was seen paying his respects to Real Madrid legend Ronaldo following the full-time whistle. Although the Georgia star ran onto the pitch with his teammates once he heard the full-time whistle, he then immediately headed over to the opposition bench to find Ronaldo.

The pair shared an embrace and a few words, with Portugal's captain smiling despite his annoyance with decisions made during the game. The moment has since gone viral online, being shared on X by over 1,000 people who all loved the touch of class from the 23-year-old.

One fan wrote, 'Wow you could tell that he really adores Ronaldo', while another said, 'This is why we love football'. Most fans, though, highlighted the respect that it showed, with one person saying: 'Respect in the highest order'.

Georgia to Face Spain in Last 16

La Roja put 10 goals past Georgia in qualifying games

Reaching the last 16 in their first major tournament is some achievement, but Georgia have their work cut out for them if they want to advance any further. A match against Spain, who have been ranked as the tournament favourites, awaits them on Sunday 30th June.

Both teams played each other during qualifying, with La Roja securing wins on both occasions. Having thumped Georgia 7-1 in September 2023 and 3-1 in November that same year, Luis de la Fuente's side will be confident of securing another win and advancing to the quarter-finals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Georgia have only beaten Spain once in seven matches, which came in a friendly back in June 2016.

But this is tournament football where anything can happen. Not many would have predicted Georgia to make it out of Group F, but here we are. If they can perform at their best on Sunday, who's to say that they can't secure another shock win and progress to the last eight?