Key Takeaways Madden 25 was released on August 16, following the massive success of EA's College Football 25.

Recent Madden titles have seen declining reviews, with critic scores well below 70 in recent years, and fan reviews plummeting into the single-digits.

Madden 25 has received mixed reviews thus far, with praise for marginal improvements but also criticism for lacking innovation.

On August 16, 2024, Electronic Arts' Madden 25 was released worldwide to the gaming public. It is the only simulation NFL game on the market.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Christian McCaffrey is the first running back to be on the cover of a Madden game since 2014, when Barry Sanders (base game) and Adrian Peterson (next-gen version) were on the cover of, ironically, the original Madden 25. The last time an active running back was on the cover of the base game was Peyton Hillis of Madden 12.

Though the franchise is an annual fixture in gamers' libraries, this year was a particularly important release for two reasons. First, because it's the second game in the series titled Madden 25 (following EA's 2013 effort that was meant to be titled Madden 14 but was renamed to honor the 25th anniversary of the franchise's debut). Second, because it was released less than a month after the widely-anticipated College Football 25, which sold like gangbusters.

Fans of the Madden series are familiar with the game's lackluster performance over the last decade-plus, and public perception of the game has cratered during that same window. If there was ever going to be a year that EA redeemed one of it's most iconic IPs, this was it.

So, how has the world responded to Madden 25? Is it finally the step forward the franchise has so desperately needed?

The Recent History of Madden Games, According to Reviews

Recent entries have been far from beloved

Going back to the original Madden 25, the game performed decently well on Metacritic (a website that allows critics and fans to submit aggregate review scores of games, movies, and other entertainment products), garnering an 80 "critic" score and 56 "user" score out of 100.

Those reviews were paradigmatic of the franchise at the time: professional reviewers gave inflated scores to appease Electronic Arts (one of the biggest video game publishers in the world), while fans generally felt lukewarm about the titles.

More recently, though, the Madden series has become something of a laughingstock in the gaming sphere. Recent iterations of the game often receive poor reviews even from professional outlets, with most citing the game's copy-and-paste feel from year to year.

Recent Madden Review Scores Year Title Critic Score* User Score* 2019 Madden 20 76 15 2020 Madden 21 63 3 2021 Madden 22 68 7 2022 Madden 23 69 15 2023 Madden 24 65 15

*Critic and User scores are on a 100 point grading scale

For those out of the loop, critic scores below 70 generally portend a poor game, as gaming sites and outlets often have relationships with video game publishers to maintain. That Madden hasn't climbed above that mark in five years is a telling sign of just how lazy and narrow-minded the franchise has become.

None of this criticism is meant to be aimed at the developers on the Madden team, who are under some of the strictest deadlines and most unassailable "work crunch" of any video game developer. With more time on their side, the devs behind the games could surely make something far better and more distinct for each iteration of the game.

But, because Madden is an annual franchise that has to come out just in time for the next NFL season, innovation is impossible. The length of video game development cycles is only increasing (most triple-A titles take five years to make it to shelves, on average), and trying to make each Madden feel like a different game in just 12 months is never going to happen.

However, that doesn't mean EA should be let off the hook. Last year, Madden 24 was the third-highest selling video game of the year, behind only annual juggernaut Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the acclaimed Hogwarts Legacy. When a $70 title is selling as much as Madden is year-over-year, there should be no excuses not to put a ton of resources into making the game feel as fun as possible.

And yet, recent Madden games have come off as nothing but cheap. For the world's "best" football simulation game, Madden feels like a game stuck in the past. And, to be honest, that's because it is - without any real competition on the market, it's only the "best" because it's the only option available.

How Has Madden 25 Fared in the Review Gauntlet?

Is the latest iteration of the franchise performing better than its predecessors?

With all of that context in mind, it's clear that Madden 25 has a lot of work to do to overcome the recent legacy of the franchise.

It's worth noting that College Football 25 has a Critic Score of 84 and a User Score of 5.6 (56 on a 100-point scale) on Metacritic at the time of publishing. While that doesn't hold a candle to some of the other titles that have redefined genres in recent years, for an annual sports game, it's actually one of the highest scoring games in the category.

Fans and pundits alike were impressed with the NCAA's version of the game, lauding its customization options, speed of play, and well-fleshed out dynasty mode. Though the "Madden Team" and "College Football Team" are different internal development squads within Electronic Arts, the hope was that many of the innovations and improvements made in CFB 25 would carry over to this year's Madden.

And... no dice. On Metacritic, Madden 25 (2024) has a Critic Score of 68 and a User Score of 3.1 (31 on a 100-point scale).

The highest individual Critic Score comes from Brian Mazique of Forbes, who gave the game a lofty score of 90. In his review, he complimented the developer's obvious desire to improve upon what already exists within the code of the game, calling it the best entry in the franchise in a long while:

"Madden 25 is the most complete version of the series in more than a decade. Failing to recognize the improvements essentially gives in to reflex hate more than evaluating each version's merits. The gameplay is tighter, customization has seen a significant boost, and each mode has depth. If you buy a version of Madden every five years, it should be this one."

On the other hand, Alex Raisbeck of VideoGamer eviscerated EA's latest pro football effort, giving the game a mere 40/100. In his review, Alex blasts the game for feeling soulless, comparing it to the vastly more enjoyable and "obvious passion project" that is College Football 25:

"Madden 25 is the latest game in a series that appears to have either run out of ideas or simply has no interest in coming up with new ones. Small new additions do little to inspire excitement and a major overhaul feels desperately needed, and is the least that fans deserve. [These] issues have only become more apparent with the release of College Football 25."

Of course, reviews are just reviews. The "User Score" is overwhelmingly negative, though it is quite a step up from recent years. Whether that's just the game riding the optimistic coattails of CFB 25 or actually showcasing its own merits and improvements is in the eye of the beholder.

If you're interested in buying the new Madden 25, don't let negative reviews dissuade you out of it. Just don't expect any of them to convince you that the game is a must-have, or that the increasingly-stale franchise is finally starting to show signs of life.

