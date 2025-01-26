Alexander Zverev's post-match speech after the Australian Open final with Jannik Sinner was delayed due to a member of the crowd heckling and shouting out about the German's off-court controversies.

Zverez had just been dismantled by world number 1, Sinner, in straight sets, losing the final 6-3, 7-6, 6-3, and before he could speak into the microphone to address those inside the stadium, a member of the crowd blurted out her message, clearly aimed towards the world number 2, but also to let those in the stadium and those watching at home hear it.

The woman in the crowd shouted out before the German spoke