Alexander Zverev's post-match speech after the Australian Open final with Jannik Sinner was delayed due to a member of the crowd heckling and shouting out about the German's off-court controversies.
Zverez had just been dismantled by world number 1, Sinner, in straight sets, losing the final 6-3, 7-6, 6-3, and before he could speak into the microphone to address those inside the stadium, a member of the crowd blurted out her message, clearly aimed towards the world number 2, but also to let those in the stadium and those watching at home hear it.