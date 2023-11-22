Highlights The Dallas Cowboys have been playing their best football of the year, with improved performances from Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys' defense has been impressive this season, forcing turnovers and stepping up even in the absence of cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Dallas needs to improve their running game and perform well against tough opponents to have a chance at winning the NFC East. Their remaining schedule poses challenges.

The Dallas Cowboys have won four of their last five games, their only loss in that time being to their longtime NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, losses to the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals put them in a tough spot when it comes to catching the Eagles and winning the NFC East. Despite the difficulty, however, there is still an outside chance they could end up winning the division.

The Cowboys have easily played their best football of the season over the last month or so. After the 49ers blew out the Cowboys in Week 5, Dallas really turned things around. And, yes, that includes the loss to the Eagles.

Against the 49ers, Dak Prescott threw three interceptions and was sacked three times. Tony Pollard only ran for 29 yards, while the Cowboys rushed for just 57 as a team. CeeDee Lamb only caught four passes for 49 yards. Now compare those numbers to what's happened over the last five games.

Opponent Score Dak Prescott Comp/Att/Yds/TD/Int CeeDee Lamb Rec/Yds/TD Rushing Offense Yds/TD Chargers W, 20-17 21/30/272/1/0 7/117/0 96/1 Rams W, 43-20 25/31/304/4/1 12/158/2 102/1 Eagles L, 28-23 29/44/374/3/0 11/191/0 73/1 Giants W: 49-17 26/35/404/4/1 11/151/1 168/2 Panthers W: 33-10 25/38/189/2/0 6/38/1 107/0

The biggest improvement here is with Prescott and Lamb. The two have connected on 47 completions for 655 yards and four touchdowns in those five games. Dak has also found his other receivers, amassing 1,543 passing yards during those games with 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

In the first five games of the season, Prescott only threw for 1,061 yards with five touchdowns and four picks, while Lamb only had 27 receptions for 358 yards. When these two superstars began to connect, the Cowboys looked almost unbeatable at times.

This is all weighed out by their defense, which has looked fantastic for most of the season. Even when the Cowboys lost superstar cornerback Trevon Diggs to a season-ending injury, it was the next man up, as DaRon Bland has stepped in and snagged a team-leading six picks on the season, returning four for touchdowns, which is tied for an NFL record.

The Dallas defensive unit has an impressive 16 turnovers this season, with four multi-turnover games. In the last five games, they forced five turnovers, and the only game they didn't have a takeaway was the loss to the Eagles.

What Dallas needs to improve to win the NFC East

As mentioned, the Cowboys' only loss in the last five games was to the NFC East-leading Eagles. This means the Cowboys are behind the eight-ball and have some work to do.

While Prescott and Lamb have been outstanding together, the running game has not looked quite as good. The offensive line is not the dominant force it once was, but it can still protect the ball carrier when needed. However, the production the Cowboys thought they would get from Tony Pollard when the team let Ezekiel Elliott walk has yet to fully materialize.

Through 10 games this season, Pollard has carried the ball 147 times for 590 yards and three touchdowns. The explosiveness he showed while working alongside Zeke is nonexistent this season. Pollard has never been a touchdown-scoring machine, as Elliott was always called upon to power his way over the goal line.

However, losing that entire aspect of the offense this season hurts. It seemed in the last two weeks, Dallas started to rely a little more on Rico Dowdle when the time came to put the game away. While both games were blowouts, Rico carried the ball 20 times for 102 yards. In those same two games, Pollard ran the ball 27 times for only 116 yards. Something is missing with Pollard this season, and Dallas may lean even more on Dowdle down the line.

Dallas must also play up to their better opponents if they want to win the NFC East. They could have beaten the Eagles and played well enough to win. Like they have done all season, Philadelphia was able to hold on at the end for a five-point victory.

However, against the other NFC leader, the 49ers, Dallas looked overmatched and outgunned. Brock Purdy threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns, Prescott threw three picks, and the defense only forced one turnover on a fumble. Even worse was an early season loss to the Cardinals, who embarrassed Dallas, 28-16. This is why Dallas will struggle to win the NFC East.

Forecasting the Cowboys' remaining games

Dallas has a very tough schedule to finish off the 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys have two games against the Washington Commanders, and while Washington is only 4-7, they are the one rival team that can beat the Cowboys in any given season, regardless of records.

The Seattle Seahawks are the only other team that could be an easy win for Dallas, but even they are 6-4. The rest of the games, however, will likely be much more challenging. Dallas has the Eagles again in Week 14, and that's a must-win if they want to have any chance to compete for the NFC East title.

The other three games are at the Buffalo Bills, at the Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions at home. None of these games can be considered a gimme for the Cowboys, and they have to play their best football to get through this span unscathed. However, if they do escape this murderer's row of opponents, they have a chance against the Eagles, who also have a tough schedule.

Philadelphia is currently two games up on Dallas. If the Cowboys beat them and split their series, Dallas would need to win just one more game than Philadelphia to force a tie in the NFC East.

After winning a close game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Eagles now have to play back-to-back games with the Bills and 49ers at home. Buffalo can beat anyone in the NFL, but playing in Philadelphia is tough. The 49ers are the second-best team in the NFC right now and need to win to have a chance at home-field advantage in the playoffs.

If Dallas beats Philadelphia and the Eagles lose just one of those other two games, the NFC East is wide open. However, the Eagles still have the advantage. While Dallas has a series of tough games and two against a divisional rival on top of that, the Eagles finish off the season with the Seahawks, Cardinals, and two games against the hapless New York Giants.

The Eagles should finish the season no worse than 13-4. Dallas can only lose one more game, and it can't be against Philly if they want to match them. It's an uphill battle, and the chance of the Cowboys capturing a second division title in three seasons is slim.

