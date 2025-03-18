Newcastle United defender Dan Burn was one of the first England players to arrive at St George’s Park on Monday, despite playing in a Carabao Cup final less than 24 hours earlier, journalist John Cross has revealed.

The 32-year-old was called into Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad on Friday for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia and was reportedly among the first players to report for international duty this week.

Burn was on the scoresheet in Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool on Sunday, with his first-half header and Alexander Isak’s early second-half goal securing the Magpies’ first domestic trophy since 1955.

Dan Burn Among First England Arrivals

‘That shows his enthusiasm’

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Cross revealed that Burn had a long journey to St George’s Park after the Carabao Cup win, as Newcastle were staying in Hertfordshire:

“I do think it's worth noting that I think the players were kind of given a rough time of about 11:30 and, basically, bearing in mind that Newcastle were staying in Hertfordshire, it's quite a long drive. “And I'm told that Dan Burn was one of the first through the doors at St George's Park, and that, again, shows his enthusiasm. “Just cannot wait to get started. This is a real boy-next-door story, and this is why we love it.”

Tuchel raised a few eyebrows with his first squad as England manager, recalling Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson while handing first call-ups to Burn and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Burn is now in line to become England’s oldest debutant in almost 15 years, following Kevin Davies, who made his Three Lions bow at 33 in October 2010.

Should he feature during this international break, the 32-year-old will rank 21st among the oldest England debutants, according to a recent report.

Burn, who joined Newcastle from Brighton in 2022, has been a regular in Eddie Howe’s squad ever since, making 139 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

England's Upcoming Fixtures in March Date / Time (GMT) Opponent Venue 21/03 / 19:45 Albania Wembley Stadium 24/03 / 19:45 Latvia Wembley Stadium

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Alexander Isak's Stance on Newcastle Exit After Carabao Cup Win Newcastle fans have come to worship Alexander Isak for his talents - but Fabrizio Romano believes it will be a busy summer to keep their star

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-03-25.