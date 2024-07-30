Highlights Paddy Pimblett extended his win streak via first-round submission at UFC 304, and is now ranked 15th in the lightweight division.

UFC president Dana White praised Pimblett after the victory, awarding him $200k in bonuses for his impressive performance.

Pimblett is now looking ahead to a potential fight with Renato Moicano.

Paddy Pimblett extended his winning streak to eight professional fights as he earned a first-round submission over King Green at UFC 304. The fighter from Liverpool now finds himself ranked number 15 in the lightweight division after an impressive showing on Saturday night. Pimblett's win over Green was the first time the American fighter tasted defeat via submission since 2009.

On the Monday following the bout, Pimblett released unseen footage to his YouTube channel, giving behind the scenes insight from Saturday night. The footage includes not only his preparations for the fight, but also the aftermath of his huge win.

Dana White Speaks to Paddy Pimblett After Victory

The UFC president called Pimblett into his VIP room following the impressive performance

In Pimblett's YouTube video, a section of the video shows him being called into the VIP room by company president Dana White. The footage does not show the discussion that Pimblett had with the UFC headman, however, he did disclose what White said to him in their post-fight discussion. When asked what White said to him, Pimblett responded: "Hear what he said to me? He said; 'F****** hell. Asked for 100k bonuses and then there's seven decisions in a row.' He went, 'You might end up getting all the f****** money.'

Although it was not shown in the footage posted on his YouTube channel, Dana White announced in the post-fight press conference that Pimblett would receive a $200k bonus from the UFC. The fight night bonuses were increased from the original $50,000 to $100,000 following a request at the press conference. However, White stated in the post-fight interview that he would be making no such increases in the future.

The unseen footage also showed Pimblett reacting to Leon Edwards losing his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad in the main event. While watching the latter be announced as the winner, Pimblett's response was: "Most boring champion ever."

Paddy Pimblett Enters UFC Lightweight Rankings

King Green was the first ranked win of Pimblett's career

Going into the bout at UFC 304, Pimblett found himself outside the top 15 of the lightweight division, with his last win coming against Tony Ferguson. His opponent, Green, was ranked the number 15 fighter in the division, following wins over the likes of Jim Miller and Grant Dawson. With Pimblett's victory over Green, he took his ranking and became the number 15 UFC lightweight in the division.

In his Octagon interview, Pimblett made it clear that he had aspirations of fighting up the lightweight division. Conducting the post-fight interview, Daniel Cormier asked Pimblett: "Do you have a name that you would like to see in the Octagon next?"

Pimblett responded by saying: "I have a name that everyone wants me to fight. Renato Moicano! Hopefully, he gets through BSD [Benoit Saint-Denis] and we'll see if we can settle it before the end of the year."

Brazilian Renato Moicano is currently scheduled to face Benoit Saint-Denis in a main-event clash in Paris at the end of September.