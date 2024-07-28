Highlights Tom Aspinall redeems the sole blemish on his pro MMA career by obliterating Curtis Blaydes in a rematch.

The British bruiser annihilated Blaydes within a minute, and teed himself up for a mega-fight.

UFC boss Dana White is beginning to hint that an Aspinall vs Jon Jones fight could be inevitable.

Tom Aspinall scored a lightning-quick knockout win Saturday over Curtis Blaydes at the Co-Op Live Arena in England, remedying the sole blemish on his pro MMA record — a defeat via knee injury in 2022.

The victory proved a lot of things. One, that the knee injury was a freak and Aspinall is the better fighter than Blaydes. And two, that Aspinall — with a successful UFC interim heavyweight title defense, is arguably the No.1 fighter in the division, regardless of Jon Jones' status as heavyweight champ.

Jones, of course, won the belt when he dominated Ciryl Gane but he has not fought since March 2023. The former light heavyweight ruler is linked with a fight against Stipe Miocic in November, but with every fight, and win, Aspinall continues to show that it should be him standing in the Octagon across from Jones, and nobody else.

Related Dana White Drops Bombshell Jon Jones And Tom Aspinall News Dana White said Tom Aspinall would 'absolutely' fight Jon Jones if they win next UFC fights.

Even Dana White is Beginning to Say The Same Things

The UFC boss had interesting words for Aspinall after his smash-and-grab win

Earlier this week, UFC boss Dana White dropped the bombshell news to reporters and fans that the winner of Saturday's heavyweight showdown between Aspinall and Blaydes would "absolutely" fight the upcoming winner of Jones vs Miocic fight.

And, on fight night — mere moments after Aspinall's clubbing win — White apparently repeated that viewpoint directly to the British slugger.

"I'm the best finisher in the UFC," Aspinall told UFC commentator and former two-weight UFC champion Dan Cormier, after finishing Blaydes with punches. "If I smell blood, that's it. You're done."

He then dropped a massive hint about what White told him immediately after the win.

"Let me just say, I just spoke to the bossman. Who wants to see Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones?"

Aspinall Then Delivered a Message For Jones

'I just think I'm better than you'

This is Aspinall's message to Jones, in full:

"Hello, Jon. I have nothing against you, personally. But, I just think I'm better than you. I just know that I can beat ya in a fight, so I'm coming for it. This is absolutely amazing, and I have something to say to everybody up there in the nosebleeds, and everybody watching this on TV at home. Listen, I'm a normal person from a normal family, normal home, normal area. Just like you guys. Sometimes normal people can do extraordinary things, and I'm proof of it. Let's work hard, and f***** go for it."

White later told reporters at a post-event press conference that there is "no doubt" whoever wins between Jones and Miocic would provide a great opponent for Aspinall, but it is unclear what will happen until Jones and Miocic actually fight. He also said Aspinall could be on stand-by in November to step into the main event should one of Jones or Miocic withdraw from the contest.

"We'd be insane not to make him the back-up," White said.