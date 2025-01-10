It emerged earlier this week that teenage prodigy, Luke Littler, isn't allowed to purchase darts in the UK. While that's a pretty bizarre fact considering that he's now a world champion, it doesn't inconvenience 'The Nuke' all that much.

That's because - as you might expect - he's got a lucrative sponsorship deal that means he gets all the equipment he could ever wish for sent to him directly. The Warrington-born sensation signed a multi-year deal with Target Darts at the start of 2024 - a partnership that is expected to be worth millions as his career progresses.

However, Littler's association with the brand goes far beyond its financial element. He plays with Target Darts and used them in his World Championship final win over Michael van Gerwen last week.