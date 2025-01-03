The PDC World Championship is the biggest tournament on the darts calendar. Each year, thousands pack into Alexandra Palace in north London, with the world's best players fighting it out for massive amounts of prize money.

In addition to the fans who pack the venue, millions tune in at home to watch the action live from the comfort of the living rooms, as the likes of Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries generate record viewing figures. While the players are the stars of the show, putting on a 128-man tournament across two weeks isn't cheap - and so television advertising more than plays its part in bringing in the cash for the Professional Darts Corporation.

2025 World Darts Championship prize money Result Money Winner £500,000 Runner-up £200,000 Semi-finalist £100,000 Quarter-finalist £50,000 Fourth round loser £35,000 Third round loser £25,000 Second round loser £15,000 First round loser £7,500 Nine-dart finish bonus £60,000

Regardless of whether the broadcaster is Sky Sports - as for the World Championship - or ITV4, which regularly shows various European Tour events, frequent advertising breaks are part and parcel of the modern game. Rarely does a set - or a vast number of legs - go by without a match being stopped temporarily in order to go to a break.

Naturally, the revenue these ad breaks bring in is crucial for the sport, but it does leave the players involved with plenty of time to fill. This will especially be the case during longer matches during the semi-final and finals of competitions, where there can easily be as many as 10 breaks.