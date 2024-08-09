Highlights Botswana's Letsile Tebogo won the men's 200m Olympic gold in 19.46 seconds, making history for his country and Africa.

Tebogo dedicated his victory to his late mother, imbuing his performance with personal significance and emotional depth.

At 21, Tebogo became the youngest men's 200m gold medalist since 1956, showcasing his elite talent and resilience.

In a surprise result, Botswana's Letsile Tebogo is the new men's 200m Olympic champion. Tebogo bested a field that included the pre-race favourite, American Noah Lyles, to win in a time of 19.46 seconds to claim his country's third-ever Olympic medal of any colour, and first ever gold.

With this gold medal, the young Botswanan Tebogo has elevated himself to the elite level of his sport. His time of 19.46 seconds sets an African record in the 200m. At 21, he becomes the youngest gold medalist in the men's 200m since American Bobby Joe Morrow in 1956.

Tough Year for Letsile Tebogo

Tebogo's victory comes hot off the heels of a difficult year away from the track. He lost his mother, Seratiwa, in May. As he prepared for the Olympics, he engraved his nails with her initials and dedicated his gold medal to her.

Tebogo, World Championship runner-up to Lyles last year, was keen to state the role that his mother played in his career. He ran in a special pair of running shoes, adorned with her date of birth, which he showed to the cameras after the final.

“It’s basically me carrying her through every stride that I take,” Tebego told reporters. “Me, to take her, it gives me a lot of motivation.

“I didn’t want to put the date of her death, because I’ll get emotional. I took about a month without doing anything. It wasn’t really clicking for me that she’s really gone. For me, I have to find the reason why I started my athletics journey and why I should continue going on. (If she were here) I believe she could be one of the happiest people on the planet because she believed in me when I doubted myself. She’s watching up there. And she’s really, really happy."

Tebogo also revealed the words his coach said to him before the final.

"My coach has told me just now, 'now it's your race, you can do whatever you want. It's either a medal or not, I don't care - you made it through after all you have been through, making it to the final, I'm the happiest coach ever'," Tebogo told Eurosport. "So, for me, this is a really amazing moment for myself.

"Before the race, when I was walking to the call room, he just told me 'I think it's now best we just do what we did in London when we ran the African record'," Tebogo added. "When the gun went, I knew Kenny (Bednarek, who took the silver medal in second place) was going to run away so make sure, just close him down, because I have that top-end speed that will allow me to be in the race without getting tired.

"So that's what I did, and when I saw [Bednarek] fade, I knew Noah was far away behind us. So that means I'm the Olympic champion.

"It really means a lot to my late mum because she always dreamt of making it here. I think my little sister is in the stands. I don't know where she's sitting, but I believe she's happy, she's representing her while she's here. So it means a lot for everybody - the country, the continent, and my family at large."