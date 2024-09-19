Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has revealed the reason why he ran over to his team's technical area dugout before Mateo Retegui's penalty during the 0-0 stalemate with Atalanta on Thursday night. Mikel Arteta's side were not in their best form against the Europa League champions, but were able to salvage a point in their Champions League opener thanks to a miraculous double save from their number one goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old did well to keep out the spot kick itself before reacting quickly to keep out the close-range rebound, to the amazement of his teammates and the TNT Sports commentators alike. After the full-time whistle, the broadcasters caught up with the 29-year-old, who detailed the conversation that took place moments before his heroics.

Raya Reveals Conversation With Goalkeeping Coach

Raya was quick to credit Inaki Cana for his role in the save

Speaking after proceedings, the former Brentford man explained that he decided to take advantage of the lengthy VAR check to get and speak with goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, who gave him some crucial advice:

"I was lucky to go the right way and unlucky for the rebound to go straight back to him. I was quick enough to get up and save the rebound. "I took the decision to go to the sideline because it was a long wait and a long time to decide if it was a penalty or not. So I went to the sidelines to speak with the goalkeeping coach to have more sense of which way to go and which way not to go. What to do and what not to do. "He helped me a lot in every aspect so credit to him as well. He does all the work with everything, so it's great for him as well."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There were three minutes between Atalanta being awarded the penalty and Mateo Retegui taking it.

The save allowed Raya to keep his fourth clean sheet of the season in just five games, while also ensuring his side didn't go home empty-handed.

David Raya Penalty Record Stats Figure Penalties Faced 38 Saved 4 Conceded 34

David Raya's Career Penalty Saves Date Fixture April 6th 2019 Blackburn 0-1 Stoke City July 26th 2020 Swansea 1-0 Brentford December 28th 2023 Arsenal 0-2 West Ham September 19th 2024 Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal

Raya on Arsenal's Performance vs Atalanta

The Spaniard believes his side could've played better

While it was not the victorious start that the Gunners would have been hoping to kick off their European campaign with, Raya reiterated at the close of play that it was as important for his side not to lose if they weren't going to win the game:

"We know it is a tough place to come. They are a magnificent team. They made it very difficult for us but we made it very difficult for them as well. They didn't create that many chances, obviously the penalty, but that's it. "A point away from home, first Champions League game. I think we could've played a little bit better. We weren't at our best today but if we cannot win the game, let's not lose it."

The Gunners will now turn their attention back to the Premier League where they will take on Manchester City on Sunday in a game that could have major ramifications in the title race. Their next Champions League fixture will take place on October 1st when they will host Paris Saint-Germain.

