Highlights Tony Pollard, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs set market-charting contracts with the Titans, Eagles, and Packers, respectively.

Guarantees vary, but these deals indicate the RB market has reached a ceiling.

Running back contracts are stagnant compared to other positions and requires unique talents to reset the market.

Running back contracts continue to evolve thanks to Tony Pollard, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs signing market-charting contracts. The Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers all found marquee running backs on reasonable deals. Pollard netted a three-year, $24 million contract, Barkley a three-year, $46.75 million deal, and Jacobs a four-year, $48 million deal.

The guarantees vary, but the running back market appears to have hit a ceiling. Nevertheless, there’s clearly a need for bellwether backs that take pressure off quarterbacks. Here’s what those deals mean for the position's financial reality moving forward.

Marquee Running Back Signings

Some big names have been taken off the open market

It’s difficult to fully evaluate the contracts without the specifics of each deal. However, based on early reports, here’s how these deals shook out.

Tony Pollard / D'Andre Swift

Pollard set a career-high with 1,316 scrimmage yards this past season, but his rushing and receiving averages both dipped from 5.2 to 4.0 on the ground and 9.5 to 5.7 receiving. That drop in efficiency due to an increased workload lowered his market to slightly above the Miles Sanders range.

Swift and Pollard 2023 Stats Player Rushing Yards TDs First Downs Success Rate D'Andre Swift 1,049 5 50 54.1 Tony Pollard 1,005 6 56 50.0

D'Andre Swift earned the same three-year, $24 million contract with the Chicago Bears following a rather similar year compared to Pollard. They both ran for just over 1,000 yards, roughly five TDs, and around 50% success rate. Coincidentally, both players fumbled three times last season. The major difference: Swift averaged 4.6 yards per carry while Pollard caught 16 more passes for roughly 100 more yards.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley’s highs, which included 2,028 scrimmage yards in 2018 and 1,312 yards plus 10 touchdowns in 2022, proved too tantalizing for a Philadelphia Eagles team desperate to fully weaponize an already potent rushing attack. Barkley earned the highest average annual value (AAV) and by far the most guaranteed money despite a checkered injury history.

He slots in between Christian McCaffrey and Aaron Jones (3rd) in AAV among running backs. Evidently, his game-changing combination of both the passing and running attacks landed him near the top of the market.

Josh Jacobs

The most consistently healthy of the three, Jacobs replaces outgoing RB Aaron Jones who came with a $17.5 million cap hit, and an injury-plagued 2023 season.

Jacobs is three years younger than Jones and ultimately cheaper.

The former Las Vegas Raiders' back led the NFL in rushing (1,653), scrimmage yards (2,053), and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022. Then, with some of the worst quarterbacking in the league this past season, he plummeted to 805 rushing yards and 1,101 scrimmage yards.

The Packers are counting on Jordan Love helping Jacobs’ return to league-leading form. Green Bay also realized that their offense really hums with a dual-threat difference maker at running back and were willing to pay for it.

Jacobs’ deal includes just $12.5 million in guarantees, meaning that the Packers can get out of the contract without too much difficulty. His estimated $12 million AAV falls just outside the top five.

The Running Back Market at Large

How Barkley, Jacobs, and Pollard set the market

It’s important to note that the Jacobs and Barkley contracts fall in the neighborhood of Nick Chubb money. However, it’s crucial to point out that Chubb’s contract was signed when the total salary cap was set at $180 million as opposed to the $250 million that it sits at now.

Clearly, running back contracts have stagnated while nearly every other position continues to set record-breaking highs. It’s also incredibly likely that the unexpected $30 million increase to the salary cap helped these running backs get as much as they did. They also set the ceiling for the remaining available running backs, like Derrick Henry.

The franchise tag is a great lens to view the lack of growth at the running back position. In 2014, the RB tag earned $9.5 million; in 2024, that number is now $11.9 million. That’s roughly a 25 percent increase over 10 years.

Financial Growth of the NFL Franchise Tag Position Percentage Growth 2014-2024 Running back 25% Quaterback 126% Linebacker 110% Defensive tackle 130% Wide receiver 85% Defensive end 60% Offensive lineman 80% Cornerback 67% Safety 103% Tight end 80% Kickers 68%

Literally every other position has seen more than double, often three to five times more growth than running backs. Even kickers have seen more than twice as much growth!

What This Means for Running Backs Moving Forward

Otherworldly talents are required to break the ceiling

Barkley, Jacobs, and Pollard all share one trait: the ability to make an impact in the passing game. Each relative skill in that regard was reflected in their AAV. Unfortunately, for running backs, to reset the market you need to bring an array of skills that only McCaffrey really possesses.

He’s not only an impact player in the passing game, but the San Francisco 49ers can design entire passing concepts around him. He also brings an explosive home run ability that most teams only see with wide receivers.

Teams realize it’s extremely difficult to slowly matriculate the ball down the field. Inevitably, a false start penalty, a droped pass, or a sack will end a drive before paydirt.

That’s why any player that has the ability to break off big-chunk gains offers huge dividends. That’s precisely why Barkley got more guaranteed money than either Jacobs or Pollard. It’s a singular skill you can build into a successful offense, like the Giants did in 2022.

When McCaffrey signs his extension, we’ll get a true glimpse of running backs' financial ceiling. That is unless there is a new breed of RB who follows in CMC’s footsteps and revolutionizes the position in the coming years.

