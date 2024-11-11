In the 71st minute of Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, just moments after Pedro Neto had fired the Blues level, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made a double substitution.

With less than 20 minutes of normal time remaining and Arsenal now going in search of a winner, that was an understandable decision from the Arsenal manager. What was surprising, however, was the identity of one of the players being replaced - Declan Rice.

The England international had not enjoyed his most inspired performance, however, and it may be a sign that the usually tireless central midfielder is in need of a rest.

Does Rice need a rest?

After a couple of ineffective showings, could Arteta drop his record signing?

Before the Chelsea game, Rice had played almost every single Premier League minute he had been available for.

Bar a late substitution off in the 85th minute of Arsenal's 2-0 opening day win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the midfielder had played the full 90 minutes in each of his league outings bar the 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of August, when he was sent off for a second bookable offence and - as a result - missed the 1-0 North London derby victory away at Tottenham Hotspur.

This, however, was different. Arsenal were chasing the game and needed all their best players on the pitch after being pegged back by Chelsea - but Arteta clearly felt his side's chances would be improved by removing his record signing. And, in truth, he was right. Rice's replacement - Mikel Merino - made an impact in the closing stages and was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet almost immediately.

It was the second successive lukewarm Premier League performance from the midfielder, who similarly failed to shine in the Gunners' 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Is Rice playing poorly?

Certain elements of the England international's game have dropped off lately

Even the quality of his set-piece delivery - usually so reliable - has seemed to decline somewhat of late.

The defining aspects of Rice's game are inextricably tied to his athleticism - tireless pressing out of possession and driving runs with the ball. Those trademark characteristics were missing against Chelsea and Newcastle - across those two games, he won just two of five attempted tackles and completed just one of two attempted take-ons.

Add to that the fact that he missed the midweek Champions League defeat against Internazionale with an injury, and it paints a picture of a player in desperate need of a rest. Athleticism and fatigue do not tend to make a good pair, after all.

The fact that Arteta chose to replace Rice, who was given a 5/10 rating against Chelsea from one outlet, when chasing the game suggests he recognises that - and is more than willing to make the bold call to drop his star midfielder if necessary.

With Merino slowly finding his feet on his return to fitness and the Premier League, it could be a perfect opportunity to bed in a summer signing and give a star a much-needed break.