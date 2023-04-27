Footage has emerged showing why Manchester City fans were angry at Ben White at full time after their 4-1 victory.

City cruised to victory at the Etihad with a Kevin De Bruyne brace and goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland putting them firmly in the driving seat of the title race.

Pep Guardiola's side are now just two points behind Arsenal with two games in hand. It's very much theirs to lose, now.

The Gunners were simply outclassed by their title rivals.

But they didn't go down without a fight.

With defeat looking more and more likely, a few clashes between both sets of players occurred.

And that wasn't limited to the 90 minutes, either.

Why were Man City players annoyed with Ben White?

At full time, there appeared to be a clash between Haaland and Arsenal defender, White. Many City players looked rather annoyed with White.

But why?

Well, footage has emerged of what White did at the final whistle.

The Englishman appeared to go over to Phil Foden - who only came on as substitute in 87th minute - and have a few stern words with him, grabbing him by the shirt. Foden gave a huge shove away before the City players came over to support him.

VIDEO: Ben White confronts Phil Foden at full time

What was all that about?

With just three points from their last four matches, Arsenal's title chances have almost disappeared.

What did Arteta say after the match?

But Mikel Arteta insisted that his side must now pick themselves up.

“We have to accept that the better team won," Arteta said. "They were much better than us, they were more efficient, especially in the first half. They competed for every ball, with a different intensity, purpose and determination.

“We lost too many of those duels and we ended up defending when we were in really good positions, defending in open places against those players which is the last thing that you want to do.

“We have to move on. We will be very silly if this affects us in the next few weeks, so this is a difficult one we have to accept the reality and then we have to move on. We have to try to help the players and paint the reality of where we are. Today they played against a team that were the best at that level. It’s who can keep at that level, that is the question.”