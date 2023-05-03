Granit Xhaka played a crucial part in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Chelsea, but the sharp-eyed viewers picked up on an intricate detail of his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

The midfielder has enjoyed somewhat of a redemption arc after his days at Arsenal seemed numbered following a run of subpar campaigns.

He has now turned into one of Arsenal’s most important assets, though that list is becoming overpopulated.

Chelsea at home was no different as he notched two first-half assists, which were both for their captain Martin Odegaard.

A goal from Chelsea’s Noni Madueke turned out to be merely a consolation as Arsenal held on to overtake Manchester City in the table.

The Gunners' comfortable win saw them regain their top spot status, two points adrift of their fellow title challengers Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand.

Upon the full-time whistle, Xhaka spoke to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Cesc Fabregas and Patrick Vieira on Sky Sports touchline to dissect his side’s win on Tuesday evening.

The initials ‘TGB’ were visible on the Switzerland international’s tracksuit and fans of the north Londoners began to speculate what it meant.

What does the ‘TGB’ on Granit Xhaka’s tracksuit top mean?

Amid the excitement of their telling win over the capital opponents, some Arsenal fans suggested that the three-letter imprint stood for ‘Tottenham get battered’.

An Arsenal fan posted on Twitter a snap of Xhaka next to Sky Sports host Dave Jones wearing the tracksuit top in question.

The post was captioned with ‘everywhere they go’ as they referenced the chant.

One fan replied: “You’ve got the love the s***housing, great work granit top man.” with another adding: “Redemption arc complete.”

Arsenal fans were relishing in the situation and, in turn, praising Xhaka for his supposed subtle dig: “Unreal scenes from my man Granit.”

Another seemed to catch on to the reasoning behind ‘TGB’ as they replied: “Fully didn’t clock this last night thought he was wearing someone else’s jacket.”

And although this Twitter user was confused, he was initially right.

The fans claiming that the initials referenced the infamous chant will be disheartened to know the reality.

The 30-year-old has actually borrowed his attire from the club’s first-team Performance Nutritionist, Tom Geeson-Brown hence the ‘TGB’ sprawled across his tracksuit top.

Granit Xhaka on his newfound role in the Arsenal squad

Attire and supposed cryptic messages aside, Xhaka spoke to the Premier League trio of Hasselbaink, Fabregas and Vieira about his role in Arsenal’s title-chasing campaign.

“Mikel wants me to be in the box, to try and score and get assists. I think I’ve been in a good position to score today as well but Kepa [Arrizabalaga] did two amazing saves. This is part of my game now and I’ll try to do my best," Xhaka said.

His goals and assists tally attest to his new role and freedom going forward he’s been given by his manager as he has racked up five goals and provided a further seven assists in the Premier League this term.

The in-form central midfielder opened up about previous seasons and his shift in mentality.

“I don’t want to lose the other part as well that I have because that’s what brought me here, but I have to be a little bit more calm," the midfielder added.

“I had a different story here and with many red cards, yellow cards and of course with experience and age you start to learn about this and I’m looking different but I think inside I have the other part of Granit.”