TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara was impressed after seeing Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence console Ange Postecoglou following their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

The Spurs boss was booed and heckled by a frustrated away end at the Vitality Stadium after his side suffered a disappointing defeat on Thursday night, and marched across the pitch to address the travelling fans.

Postecoglou exchanged words with Tottenham supporters before a steward intervened, and moments later, Spence was seen putting a consoling hand on the Australian tactician, who endured his sixth Premier League defeat of the season.

O’Hara said he ‘really liked’ Spence’s show of support for his manager, especially given that the Englishman did not even feature in the game:

After the match, Postecoglou admitted Tottenham fans were ‘rightly disappointed’ and revealed he had received ‘some direct feedback’ during the heated exchange.

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen scored the only goal of the game on Thursday, heading home Marcus Tavernier’s corner in the first half, while Spurs failed to find a response despite dominating 65.5% possession.

The defeat left Tottenham 10th in the Premier League table, one place below the Cherries, ahead of their home clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

Spence was an unused substitute for the second game in a row, having most recently played a brief cameo in their 2-0 win over Manchester City last month.

The 24-year-old full-back has struggled for opportunities this season, managing just 64 minutes of Premier League action and 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup.

Spence has yet to start for Spurs since joining from Middlesbrough in July 2022, amassing only 11 substitute appearances for the Lilywhites.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.