Daniel Dubois was forced to withdraw from his planned defence of the IBF Heavyweight Championship against Joseph Parker at short notice last weekend - and details have now emerged as to why doctors wouldn't allow the 27-year-old to compete.

Team Dubois failed to make any statement on the matter - even after Parker's replacement opponent, Martin Bakole, was officially announced. Instead, it appears that 'Triple D' immediately boarded a plane back to the UK in order to recover from a bout of illness that appeared to come on suddenly.

Dubois was present at a number of press events in the build-up to his scheduled showdown with Parker, but was absent from the final press conference after being summoned to see doctors regarding his fitness to fight.

Dubois' father, Stanley, spoke to talkSPORT on Wednesday about the events of fight week and revealed what doctors had said to his son before axing the fight. Without going into detail on the exact illness that had knocked Daniel out of the fight, Stanley confirmed that the champion's recovery was progressing well.

"He’s on the mend, his glands are still very swollen. And as a result, he has a fever and is very tired, so he is just going through that at the moment."

Medics Feared For Dubois' Health If He Went Through With Parker Fight

Doctors refused to clear IBF Heavyweight Champion