Highlights Olympic athletes must use every aspect of life to optimise their performances, including diet and nutrition.

Swimmers like the legendary Michael Phelps can consume up to 10,000 calories per day to fuel training and competition.

Other Olympians like wrestler Helen Maroulis and gymnast Suni Lee tailor their diets for specific health needs.

It takes an unbelievable amount of dedication to be an Olympian. However, while everyone will be well aware of the regimented training programmes that elite-level athletes embark on to compete at the Olympics, not everybody will be informed about the sheer importance of diet and nutrition.

As the Paris 2024 Games are now well underway, conversations have naturally sprung up around how those competing in France go about fuelling themselves. From the carbohydrate-rich meals favored by marathon runners to the protein-packed diets of weightlifters, there is a culinary diversity when it comes to the hunt for a gold medal, with athletes using unique and surprising foods to help them gain an edge over their opponents.

Competitors at the Games have opened up about what their diets consist of both before training and on race day, giving people a clearer understanding of the long-winded thought processes of those trying to bring home gold.

Swimmers

Michael Phelps' 10,000-calorie diet

Michael Phelps is one of the greatest athletes ever and is the most decorated Olympian of all time - and a lot of the science behind that fact is down to his dedication to a strict diet. "Eat, sleep and swim, that's all I can do," the US swimmer told NBC after winning his 11th Olympic gold.

“I was told that I was supposed to eat between eight and 10,000 calories a day. I just sort of try to cram whatever I can into my body. It’s pretty much whatever I feel like eating, I’m going to eat."

For breakfast, he had three fried egg sandwiches, with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, fried onions and mayonnaise, followed by three chocolate-chip pancakes. That was not all, though. After sandwiches and pancakes, it was time for a five-egg omelette, three sugar-coated slices of French toast, a bowl of grits, and two cups of coffee to wash everything down.

For lunch, he would have a half-kilogram of pasta, two large ham and cheese sandwiches on white bread smothered with mayonnaise, and another set of energy drinks. Lastly, for dinner, add a pound of pasta with carbonara sauce, a large pizza, and energy drinks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phelps holds the record for most Olympic gold medals (23), Olympic gold medals in individual events (13), and Olympic medals in individual events (16).

Sprinters

Masai Russell uses hydration and protein shakes to her benefit

First-time Olympian, Masai Russell - who will compete in the 100M hurdles on the United States’ track and field team - describes eating well as the most important part of her training regimen. “You can put all the work in, you can get all the rest, but if your body doesn't have the proper nutrition, it's not going to be able to operate at its most optimal form,” she says. “I won't be fueled to do what I need to do at the track if I'm not eating a lot.”

According to TIME, Russell speaks to a nutritionist every month, starts each day at 8am with carbs and protein, (two to three eggs, two pieces of bacon, a hash brown, and a green smoothie). Practice usually starts at 1 or 2pm, and beforehand, Russell has a light lunch, like an acai bowl with fruit, granola, and honey. After practice, she consumes a plant-based protein shake to make sure she's maintaining muscle.

For dinner, the 24-year-old will have a Chipotle bowl or burrito with brown rice, black beans, chicken, corn, light sour cream, light tomato, and a little cheese. If she gets hungry again after that, she’ll have some fruit. However, it is not just food that she has focussed her efforts on, as she explains the importance of her drink choices.

“When I’m training, I like to go for a Gatorade for carbs and sugar. I also do a sports packet of Pedialyte to keep my muscles hydrated and elastic.”

Cyclists

Chloe Dygert's admits diet isn't representative of others

In many ways, Chloe Dygert's account of what she eats for TIME goes against everything this article is about. She admitted that she loves 'Crumbl Cookies', while her friends often make jokes about how she still manages to win despite such a poor dietary strategy.

The 27-year-old cyclist usually has muesli for breakfast; she fills her bowl with almond milk and lets it soak, and then adds a honeycrisp or pink lady apple, plus a couple scoops of plain Chobani Greek yogurt. If she’s training, she’ll take along a few snacks, like a fig bar, energy gel (carbs in liquid form), or a cookie.

Carbs are essential, she noted, and she aims for 90 grams per hour of workout. For lunch, she might have a Mexican bowl; for dinner, she’ll wolf down a whole pizza or a burrito. As an evening snack, she’ll have another plain yogurt, this time paired with granola. The night before a tough workout, she often downs four cookies or 10 Starbucks cake pops. She jokingly said that it makes her "feel on fire" for the next day, but with cyclists on the road and track in need of an insane amount of calories, it's safe to assume Dygert burns all of them off.

Gymnastics

Suni Lee opts for a low-sodium diet

In her debut Olympic appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Suni Lee claimed the individual all-around championship at the age of 18, becoming the first Asian American woman to achieve this title. Now, she is back in Paris for her second Olympics, where she will compete alongside teammate Simone Biles as part of Team USA.

But while others are able to play around with their dietary routines without too much thought, Lee must be wary of a kidney disease she was diagnosed with last year. As a result, she opts for a low-sodium diet to prevent any flare-ups.

"I like to eat pretty healthy because if I feel my best I know I can go out there and compete at my best," she said of her eating philosophy to CBS News. "I love my fruits and my vegetables. I try and eat as healthy as possible, especially leading up to competitions — getting good protein and carbs, because that's important too, because we need energy."

For breakfast, she sticks to a smoothie or another light option, before having another light choice in the form of a salad or a protein shake after practice. While she said she's been loving protein smoothies lately, she doesn't focus too much on numbers or specific nutrient goals — "It's more relaxed for me," she said.

"I feel like if you just restrict yourself, you're not having fun with it, and I don't want to create an unhealthy relationship with food. So I just kind of do what I want and it works. It's been working. I try not to think about it too much."

Weightlifting

CJ Cummings' diet is protein-heavy

Weightlifting is all about strength, and the main source of this in food comes via protein. Because of this, CJ Cummings, who holds 23 American records, will be eating a lot of it over the next few weeks. To start the day, he eats a sausage, bacon, ham, and cheese omelet or a sausage, egg, and cheese burrito, before having a mid-morning granola bar.

According to Outside, he will then have either salmon and rice with tomatoes, or steak and potatoes with some vegetables for lunch, an Ascent Protein shake or Ascent recovery water in the afternoon/post-workout, and then finish the day with a big dinner that consists of steak and potatoes or chicken and vegetables, with fruit for dessert.

Rowing

Meghan Musnicki prioritises nutrient-dense, low-processed foods

On any given day, rower Meghan Musnicki spends four to six hours on the water or lifting weights in the gym. “Nutrition, and energy in general, is hugely important for our performance,” the four-time Olympian told TIME. “Our bodies are our main tool, so it’s very important for us to make sure we’re giving it what it needs. You wouldn't put diesel in your gasoline engine and expect it to work.”

Musnicki, 41, doesn’t count calories, but she’s had tests done to measure her resting metabolic rate, which is how many calories she’d need to maintain her weight if she didn’t expend any energy. On training days, she leaves home at 6:15am and needs to make sure she has enough fuel to last for two hours. A typical breakfast is oatmeal with fruit, Greek yogurt, pistachios, and honey. “That covers all my bases in terms of carbs, proteins, fats—staying power,” she added.

During practice, she’ll have an applesauce packet or a fruit snack for a hit of energy. Once she gets off the water, she has “second breakfast,” - usually an egg sandwich, and perhaps some more yogurt. At lunch, she’ll have grilled chicken breast, vegetables, and rice, and once she heads to her afternoon training session, she'll down another healthy snack on the water. For dinner, Musnicki enjoys entrees like chicken sausage and chicken breast, or a veggie pizza with red sauce made in her “bougie” wood-fired pizza oven.

Wrestling

Helen Maroulis uses diet to achieve specific weight class

Helen Maroulis is the first U.S. female wrestler to qualify for three Summer Games. And, at 32, she is also the oldest female wrestler to ever compete in an Olympics. Nutrition plays an important role in her success, especially given that she has to make a certain weight (125 pounds) to compete in her class.

Furthermore, after suffering from several brain injuries via her combat sport, she emphasises the idea that food is for the head as much as it is for the body. For breakfast, she might have a four-egg omelet and some broccolini with ghee, garlic, salt, and pepper. She generally has two snacks a day according to TIME: sliced apples and almond butter, or a keto sugar-free organic zucchini bread she makes with almond flour.

If she hasn’t meal-prepped lunch and dinner, she’ll cook a steak and sweet potatoes, or have healthy spring rolls with shrimp. On super busy days, “I'll just grab a handful of spinach and eat it plain with some eggs and chicken,” she says.

BMX Freestyling

Hannah Roberts eats five times a day

Hannah Roberts never knew the importance of diet and nutrition in previous competitions. However, shoulder surgery in 2018 made her realise how much it affected her energy and recovery, she told Outside, so now she eats five times a day to support her training schedule: three to four hours on her bike six days a week and one to two hours in the gym four days a week.

For breakfast, she fills herself up with a protein pancake, half a cup of berries, three eggs and one cup of scrambled egg whites, and a glass of milk. Before her workout, she will have another glass of milk and a handful of berries, before lunch sees her consume peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with yet another half a glass of milk.

But if readers thought she was done with the milk, they were wrong. After training, she will have a glass of milk with a scoop of recovery powder (a mix of protein and vitamins), while dinner usually consists of a three-ounce steak, three ounces of grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, and a serving of mixed vegetables.