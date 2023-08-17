Highlights Arsenal's loan signing of goalkeeper David Raya provides healthy competition for Aaron Ramsdale for the number one spot. Arteta aims to have solid options in each position.

Raya's neck tattoo commemorates his Premier League debut, where his former club Brentford beat Arsenal 2-0. Awkward, but a good day for Raya.

Raya and Ramsdale will compete for the starting position, with the possibility of Raya becoming Arsenal's number one and potentially leading to more opportunities for him. Arteta must manage the situation intelligently.

Arsenal finally wrapped up the loan signing of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on the 15th of August after weeks of negotiating. He will compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the number one spot at the Emirates Stadium this season, with manager Mikel Arteta saying his aim is to have two very solid options per position.

Arteta is building a side with two or three top class players in each position to go one step further than last season. Many were bemused by Arsenal's interest in the 'keeper, especially following Ramsdale's performances last season, though, the Spanish boss wants to push his players to the limit, and bringing in competition for places does just that.

Raya is a down to earth character, very grounded, and will fit in perfectly at Arsenal, however, he will undoubtedly receive some stick from his new teammates about his neck tattoo. Now, this is a bit awkward. Insert Michael Scott grimace face here. If you know, you know.

What does David Raya's neck tattoo mean?

Raya's tattoo is the date "13-08-21" no big deal, right? Well, not exactly. That date commemorates his Premier League debut, a special moment in a player's career and one worth remembering forever. Raya's debut in England's top flight, however, happened to be a 2-0 victory over, yes, you guessed it, new club Arsenal. Ouch.

In fairness, it was a perfect day for the 'keeper. He kept a clean sheet and Brentford picked up three points on their Premier League bow. It was, however, a day to forget for The Gunners. Arsenal lost their following two games against Manchester City and Chelsea, it left them at the bottom of the table without registering a goal.

The poor run of results saw pundits criticise Arsenal's recruitment during a testing time for Arteta and the club. They have turned it around spectacularly, challenging for the title last season and returning to the Champions League. The criticisms of Arsenal's transfers are now about dealing with a number of top quality players in each position and how to manage that. It is quite the turnaround and a positive problem for Arteta to have.

David Raya vs Aaron Ramsdale; Who will be Arsenal's number 1?

Raya may want to hide his neck ink from his new teammates and the Arsenal supporters, but his arrival at the Emirates provides healthy competition for Ramsdale, and it will be interesting to see who claims that number one spot. Ramsdale managed to dislodge Bernd Leno upon his arrival at Arsenal in 2021. The German decided to move to Fulham as a result.

Raya's deal at Arsenal is an initial loan, but this could be made permanent for around £27 million should all parties agree. Raya has a huge opportunity to become the number one at Arsenal, and should he dislodge Ramsdale, it could to lead to even bigger things for the Spaniard. He has made two appearances for the national team, becoming Arsenal's number one will undoubtedly lead to more.

At 27, Raya has a lot of years ahead of him in the game. Ramsdale is two years his junior. In seasons gone by with two 'keepers competing for the coveted position, the younger player would usually come out on top. Arsenal's situation is more difficult to predict. Both are close in age and in quality. Neither will be happy to be sat on the bench, though, that is the stark reality for one of them.

Arsenal, are of course, in four competitions this season, which means Arteta will take advantage of the strength in depth he has at his disposal. Ramsdale and Raya will want to play in every game, that is only natural. With only one starting position for a 'keeper, it could lead to poor morale. Arteta will know he has to manage the situation intelligently, spreading the workload evenly between the pair. He will also be aware that he will upset one of them whether he wants to or not. Both will want to play in the Champions League. It's Europe's top competition and a stage that can make or break a player.

Being a number two 'keeper can go a few ways. They can spend the majority of their career in the shadow of the player they want to replace. They will also help the number one through their warm-ups, providing a healthy but not fierce competition for the starting position. The number two will usually feature in early rounds of cup competitions. It can also go the other way, ending up as a cult hero to the supporters. The role of a backup 'keeper is an unforgiving one. It requires a certain mental state and a great deal of patience, especially for those who become the eternal reserve. Steve Harper is a prime example. For many years he was the understudy to Shay Given at Newcastle United. It took a move to Manchester City for the Irishman before Harper's 16-year stint as a backup 'keeper was finally over.

Neither Raya nor Ramsdale will want to become the eternal reserve, and their mindset will not tolerate it. Both want to be the main man, the player people look at and say, "He's first choice." By the end of this season we will learn who has won the fight to be Arsenal's number one, and it will be career-defining for the winner and loser of the battle.

Arteta recently suggested that there is no number one at the club, in any position for that matter. He will know that he cannot continue with language like this. It may protect his players, but there is only so much protecting a manager can do. The stark reality is he must choose whether he prefers Raya or Ramsdale to don the gloves for Arsenal.

Raya and Ramsdale will have to adapt. Both have become accustomed to being number one between the sticks. They must now back each other and become the ultimate mentality monster. It is a team game after all, whoever takes their seat on the bench must have the attitude to push their competitor to the limit in the healthiest way possible.

This is an intriguing battle at Arsenal, and one to watch as the season unfolds. Healthy competition for places is one thing, but it must be managed expertly for it to work and be a benefit to the team as whole.