In the world of football, supporters may occasionally hear the term remontada used. It comes from Spain but ever since the memorable Champions League clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, it has become a common phrase.

The exact meaning of remontada, however, may not be known to those who can't speak Spanish. With that being the case, he is an explanation of what it translates to and how the famous European comeback helped la remontada become part of the vocabulary for many football fanatics.

What Remontada Means in English

Spanish noun translates to ‘the recovery’

Translated to English, via Goal, 'remontar' in Spanish is a verb which can mean a few different things such as ‘to climb’, ‘to soar’ or ‘to turnaround’. However, when used as a noun, it means ‘the recovery’ or ‘the comeback’.

When used within the world of football, or other sports, it's referred to when referencing the act of turning a deficit around. This means it could be picking up points to catch a rival on the league table – or, as seen with Barcelona against PSG, scoring a number of goals to win a game from behind.

Since that memorable moment in 2017, the word has become a common part of the footballing vernacular across the globe, beyond just Spain. But what exactly happened in that match?

Barcelona's 6-1 Win Over PSG

Were 4-0 down after first leg in Paris

On 14 February 2017, Barcelona travelled to France to take on PSG in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16. Paying in the city of love on Valentine's Day, the home side seemed positively inspired.

Indeed, Unai Emery's men blew away the opposition leading 2-0 before halftime thanks to goals from Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler. The Argentine later extended his team's lead in the 55th minute before Edinson Cavani looked to have put the tie to bed as he made it 4-0.

The win was so comprehensive that Barcelona managed only one shot on target during the entire match. It looked as though the return leg in Catalonia would simply be a formality for the Parisians.

On 8 March, Emery and co turned up at the Camp Nou with a very simple task: avoid conceding four goals and they'd be playing in the Champions League quarter-finals. This proved to be easier said than done.

Barcelona were given a glimmer of hope almost immediately, with Luis Suarez scoring after just three minutes. An own goal by Layvin Kurzawa shortly before halftime gave the home crowd even more reason to believe. Lionel Messi then netted a penalty, meaning just one more goal was needed to level the scores on aggregate.

However, disaster struck in the 62nd minute of the game when Cavani scored a fine volley. His strike not only meant that PSG had restored their lead again by two goals, but – due to the away goals rule (which has since been scrapped) – Barcelona would now need to score six goals in total. This is because if the game finished 5-5 on aggregate, Emery's team would go through, having netted one of their goals away from home.

The game looked to be getting away from Barca until Neymar fired in a stunning freekick 88 minutes on the clock. Only three minutes later, the comeback was truly on with the Brazilian scoring a penalty to level the game with five goals apiece.

Now desperate, PSG still just needed to avoid conceding in the final moments of the game to qualify for the next round. With seconds to play, Neymar sent in a freekick only for it to be cleared away. The winger got back on the ball, however, and clipped a 95th-minute cross towards the back post where Sergi Roberto stretched to poke it home on the volley.

Camp Nou erupted in delight, the players and fans went wild, while manager Luis Enrique looked jubilant as the comeback was officially complete. Soon after, the game became referred to as la Remontada in the Spanish press and this term was quickly picked up and used across the globe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Barcelona's remontada vs PSG is the largest comeback in Champions League history

Other Famous Champions League Remontadas

Liverpool and Roma comeback vs Barcelona

Of course, Barcelona have been on the wrong end of an infamous remontada or two since that unforgeable comeback. Just one season later, after beating Roma 4-1 at home in the Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou, the Spanish outfit would lose 3-0 in the home leg in Italy – thus crashing out on away goals. That game was branded the ‘Romatada, a pun on Roma and remontada.

Liverpool then inflicted more comeback pain on the Blaugrana in 2018/19. Once more, Barcelona had established a three-goal lead at home, only to let it slip at Anfield, conceding four times to Jurgen Klopp's men who would later win the tournament.

The Champions League is a tournament full of many shocks and plenty of high-octane moments of drama. Stunning turnarounds are part of what makes it one of the best annual sporting events in the world.